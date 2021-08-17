Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza TV

The upcoming six-part series, which is said to explore 'America's past, present and future' in the region, is criticized for the lack of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) voices.

AceShowbiz - Social media users are not happy with Chris Evans' new project. After it was reported that the Captain America depicter is working alongside actor/filmmaker Mark Kassen and entrepreneur Joe Kiani for "Influence and Power in the Middle East", a six-part series that will explore America's past, present and future in the region, people were quick to point out a glaring issue they had with the project.

Despite the series' intention to "highlight the generations of people who have been impacted by decades of war and instability" in the region, the show is dominated by figures from the U.S. government including Ambassador John Bolton, Secretary of Defence Leon Panetta and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Taking to Twitter, people criticized the lack of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) voices attached to the series.

One user went as far as dubbing the show a "CIA propaganda." The said user wrote, "that chris evans CIA propaganda show is hella grotesque. aside from the DISTINCT lack of MENA voices, you're really booking JOHN BOLTON, the man who has for decades frothed at the idea of war with iran, to be the main speaker on the country? BOTH SIDES, huh? what a goddamn joke."

Another dismayed at the project tweeted, "Chris Evans, a white guy with his other white friends are making a show to tell all us MENA folk what is *really* happening in our countries straight from the mouths of the architects of those who have destroyed our region."

A third slammed the "Knives Out" star for the ignorance, "Really, @ChrisEvans? The last thing we need right now is more white folk talking to us about the Middle East as if they ever had a place there to begin with. Use your money to fund MENA creators and storytellers instead."

"And even amongst these all-American voices, only two women despite many USG women who worked on/in MENA over many years," a fourth person noted, urging those involved, "You can do better @ChrisEvans @WillHurd."

A fan, meanwhile, was disappointed as saying, "I have been an all out fan of @ChrisEvans since I was in Iraq. But as a girl that grew up in the Middle East in the midst of all the conflicts, it pains me that Chris Evans is working on a show regarding foreign policy in the Middle East with zero MENA voices. Unacceptable."

Neither Evans nor his collaborators have responded to the backlash. The series will air exclusively on the actor's production company website www.astartingpoint.com on August 30.