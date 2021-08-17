KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Classic rock bands KISS and Journey have announced upcoming residencies in Las Vegas, beginning in December 2021.

The "Rock and Roll All Nite" hitmakers will play 12 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Frontman Gene Simmons told Rolling Stone that band members opted for the Sin City residence for financial reasons and because it's less demanding than a full-scale tour.

"There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket, and it's nice when they both converge," Simmons told Rolling Stone. "They pay well, and that's reason enough. But it's also easier for the band because you don't have the wear and tear of traveling."

Instead of hosting their usual backstage meet-and-greets, they will be allowing fans to be part of the band's soundchecks.

"Why not invite the fans to be in the audience and answer questions, play tunes, just kind of hang out together, but at a safe distance," said Gene. "The closest they're going to get to us is, oh, maybe 100 feet. So maybe it's a new experience for the fans, who can sort of see the reality and see the stage for what it is without the lights doing tricks."

Later this week (ends August 20), KISS will resume their "End of the Road" tour, which extends into 2022 and will run concurrently with the residency.

"We are planning lots of surprises for Vegas, which nobody's seen yet," the "Mr. Make Believe" star said. "We're in the middle of putting that together."

Meanwhile, Journey will be playing a six-date residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, beginning December 1.

Last month (July 2021) they played their first show in more than two years at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom with a new line-up of guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, singer Arnel Pineda, bassist Marco Mendoza, and former drummer Deen Castronovo, who left the band in 2015.

They also headlined Chicago's Lollapalooza festival on July 31.