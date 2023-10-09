Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Instagram Celebrity

Ally talks about her insecurities as she was being pitted against Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello while they were still in the band.

AceShowbiz - Ally Brooke was frustrated by comparisons between herself and her Fifth Harmony bandmates. The 30-year-old singer - who was in the chart-topping girl group alongside Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello - has confessed to feeling insecure during her time in the band.

"In Fifth Harmony, for sure I struggled with comparison. Like everything about me from my appearance to my voice to my personality. I was like torn for a lot of those years about who I was, but now it's different. I feel like towards the end of Fifth Harmony I was more secure in who I was," Ally shared during an appearance on the "Zach Sang Show".

Ally battled "trust issues" during her time in the group. However, the singer has recently "reunited" with her bandmates and she doesn't feel any bitterness towards them.

She said, "Now again I feel differently. Like I'm obviously reunited with the members so we're good. But back then I'm not going to lie to you. That's how I felt in the group. But now it's different. Now it's good. Now it's positive."

Earlier this year, Normani also revealed that she struggled with her confidence when she joined Fifth Harmony. The 27-year-old singer joined the group as a teenager after auditioning on the US version of "The X Factor" - but Normani struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

The "Motivation" hitmaker told Billboard, "I started in a girl group when I was 15. I remember that being one of the lowest points for me in terms of my confidence."

"We're young, we're trying to figure out who we are on top of having to do that in front of the rest of the world, while they pit us against each other, and then the things that people project on you, you kind of start to believe. Not just musically, but in my personal life, it's easy to let those things creep in and for you to allow everybody's perception to become your identity."

