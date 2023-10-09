 

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates
Instagram
Celebrity

Ally talks about her insecurities as she was being pitted against Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello while they were still in the band.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ally Brooke was frustrated by comparisons between herself and her Fifth Harmony bandmates. The 30-year-old singer - who was in the chart-topping girl group alongside Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello - has confessed to feeling insecure during her time in the band.

"In Fifth Harmony, for sure I struggled with comparison. Like everything about me from my appearance to my voice to my personality. I was like torn for a lot of those years about who I was, but now it's different. I feel like towards the end of Fifth Harmony I was more secure in who I was," Ally shared during an appearance on the "Zach Sang Show".

Ally battled "trust issues" during her time in the group. However, the singer has recently "reunited" with her bandmates and she doesn't feel any bitterness towards them.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "Now again I feel differently. Like I'm obviously reunited with the members so we're good. But back then I'm not going to lie to you. That's how I felt in the group. But now it's different. Now it's good. Now it's positive."

Earlier this year, Normani also revealed that she struggled with her confidence when she joined Fifth Harmony. The 27-year-old singer joined the group as a teenager after auditioning on the US version of "The X Factor" - but Normani struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

The "Motivation" hitmaker told Billboard, "I started in a girl group when I was 15. I remember that being one of the lowest points for me in terms of my confidence."

"We're young, we're trying to figure out who we are on top of having to do that in front of the rest of the world, while they pit us against each other, and then the things that people project on you, you kind of start to believe. Not just musically, but in my personal life, it's easy to let those things creep in and for you to allow everybody's perception to become your identity."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown 'Blessed' to Have Married Fiance David Woolley
Related Posts
Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help

Ally Brooke 'Damaged' by 'So Much Abuse' in Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke 'Damaged' by 'So Much Abuse' in Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke Blames Fifth Harmony Restrictions for Her Turning to Alcohol

Ally Brooke Blames Fifth Harmony Restrictions for Her Turning to Alcohol

Latest News
Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money
  • Oct 09, 2023

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates
  • Oct 09, 2023

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week
  • Oct 09, 2023

Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age
  • Oct 09, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger Uncomfortable to See His Ripped Body Change With Age

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Give Fans a Look at Newborn Son After Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Oct 09, 2023

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Give Fans a Look at Newborn Son After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Tia Mowry Frustrated by Rumors Surrounding Her Dating Life Following Divorce
  • Oct 09, 2023

Tia Mowry Frustrated by Rumors Surrounding Her Dating Life Following Divorce

Most Read
Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65
Celebrity

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Ariana Grande Gives Ex Dalton Gomez Seven-Figure Upfront Payment to Settle Divorce

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spark Romance Rumors After Surprise Dinner Date in NYC