 

Ally Brooke Flaunts Diamond Ring After Boyfriend Shocked Her With Surprise Engagement

Ally Brooke Flaunts Diamond Ring After Boyfriend Shocked Her With Surprise Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Fifth Harmony singer has taken her relationship with music industry executive Will Bracey to the next level by saying yes to his marriage proposal.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ally Brooke is set to get married. The former Fifth Harmony star's music industry executive boyfriend, Will Bracey, popped the big question during the couple's private viewing at a Manhattan art gallery on Monday, December 18 - and Ally admits it was a "pure shock."

"It is the best day of my life. It's wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock," the 30-year-old singer gushed to PEOPLE.

The loved-up duo have been dating since 2015 when Will was the girl group's tour manager. On why he chose New York for the proposal, Will explained, "I've been planning it all year, and New York was always our city - it's where we fell in love. And who's not a fan of Christmastime in New York?"

  Editors' Pick

Will had the custom diamond ring privately designed and Ally is still "at a loss for words" over how beautiful the dazzling rock is. She said, "Oh my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awestruck. It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I'm just…I'm at a loss for words. I'm still in shock!"

The "Gone to Bed" singer knew Will was "The One" a year into their relationship. She said, "I knew the moment that I…truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him, but I knew about a year in that he was the one for me."

Will admitted, "She's easy to love."

The emotional star added, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one. That is wonderful and very special to me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Insists His Confession in Memoir Was Just for 'Entertainment Purposes'

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works
Related Posts
Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Ally Brooke Was 'Torn' by Comparison Between Herself and Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help

Ally Brooke 'Damaged' by 'So Much Abuse' in Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke 'Damaged' by 'So Much Abuse' in Fifth Harmony

Latest News
Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement
  • Dec 20, 2023

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works
  • Dec 20, 2023

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works

Ally Brooke Flaunts Diamond Ring After Boyfriend Shocked Her With Surprise Engagement
  • Dec 20, 2023

Ally Brooke Flaunts Diamond Ring After Boyfriend Shocked Her With Surprise Engagement

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Insists His Confession in Memoir Was Just for 'Entertainment Purposes'
  • Dec 20, 2023

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Insists His Confession in Memoir Was Just for 'Entertainment Purposes'

Rihanna Feels Like 'a Background' When A$AP Rocky Bonds With Their Kids
  • Dec 20, 2023

Rihanna Feels Like 'a Background' When A$AP Rocky Bonds With Their Kids

Camryn Grimes Proudly Shares First Pic of Smiling Baby After Giving Birth to First Child
  • Dec 20, 2023

Camryn Grimes Proudly Shares First Pic of Smiling Baby After Giving Birth to First Child

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'