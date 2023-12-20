Ally Brooke Flaunts Diamond Ring After Boyfriend Shocked Her With Surprise Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The former Fifth Harmony singer has taken her relationship with music industry executive Will Bracey to the next level by saying yes to his marriage proposal.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ally Brooke is set to get married. The former Fifth Harmony star's music industry executive boyfriend, Will Bracey, popped the big question during the couple's private viewing at a Manhattan art gallery on Monday, December 18 - and Ally admits it was a "pure shock."

"It is the best day of my life. It's wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock," the 30-year-old singer gushed to PEOPLE.

The loved-up duo have been dating since 2015 when Will was the girl group's tour manager. On why he chose New York for the proposal, Will explained, "I've been planning it all year, and New York was always our city - it's where we fell in love. And who's not a fan of Christmastime in New York?"

Will had the custom diamond ring privately designed and Ally is still "at a loss for words" over how beautiful the dazzling rock is. She said, "Oh my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awestruck. It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I'm just…I'm at a loss for words. I'm still in shock!"

The "Gone to Bed" singer knew Will was "The One" a year into their relationship. She said, "I knew the moment that I…truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him, but I knew about a year in that he was the one for me."

Will admitted, "She's easy to love."

The emotional star added, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one. That is wonderful and very special to me."

You can share this post!