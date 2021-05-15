 
 

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help

Ally Brooke 'Ashamed' After Male Exec Mocked Her Over Cry for Help
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Fifth Harmony member opens up about her horrible experience while in the girl group, recalling one incident where a male executive made fun of her over cry for help.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ally Brooke was left feeling "embarrassed and ashamed" when a male executive she approached for help dealing with the "trauma" of being in Fifth Harmony responded with an inappropriate joke.

The singer plans to be open with fans about what went on behind closed doors during her time in the U.S. girl group on her new podcast "The Ally Brooke Show".

In a chat with TV show "Extra", Ally recalled one particular incident with a male exec on her record label, as she said, "It was really terrible… There was a lot happening with the group and I went to this executive for help… This person said, 'Oh yes, I can help you,' and I felt so much comfort."

  See also...

"When you are under so much distress and despair and you have to hold it all in. This man, he approached me with a thong. That was the first thing that he gave me. When you go to someone for help and all they meet you with is inappropriateness, it's horrible - I felt embarrassed, ashamed. I felt helpless."

While Ally didn't name the man in question, she hinted that he may be identified in the future as part of the ongoing #MeToo movement.

"At that time, this person had a reputation, but it was accepted, so obviously I was really scared to say anything," she explained. "Now, I am so happy and I say this on my show, we have this movement where we can speak up and justice in some ways is getting served."

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian 'Freaked Out' After Meeting With Surrogate Therapist

Tank Reveals He's 'Going Completely Deaf'
Related Posts
Ally Brooke 'Damaged' by 'So Much Abuse' in Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke 'Damaged' by 'So Much Abuse' in Fifth Harmony

Ally Brooke Blames Fifth Harmony Restrictions for Her Turning to Alcohol

Ally Brooke Blames Fifth Harmony Restrictions for Her Turning to Alcohol

Ally Brooke Gets Candid About Being Virgin at 27

Ally Brooke Gets Candid About Being Virgin at 27

Ally Brooke Wants Tickets to Her Idol's Concert for Christmas

Ally Brooke Wants Tickets to Her Idol's Concert for Christmas

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics