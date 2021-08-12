Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home

WENN/Instar/Lia Toby TV

Taking viewers on a tour of the place he bought from the Guns N' Roses star in 2017, the 'Bounce Back' rapper explains why he chose to keep the spooky basement spot when he found it.

AceShowbiz - Big Sean had an underground nightclub in the home he has just sold - thanks to its previous owner, Guns N' Roses star Slash.

The rapper bought the pad from the guitarist in 2017 before offloading it this month (August 2021) for $11.1 million (£8 million).

But in a new episode of MTV's "Cribs", filmed before the sale, Sean takes viewers on a tour of the compound, and shows off the basement club installed by the guitarist, complete with creepy skull light fittings.

And the "Blessings" star explains why he opted to keep the spooky underground spot mostly as he found it.

"When I bought the house, Slash had this whole club down here, and they were like, 'You can turn it into whatever you want,' " he says. "I'm like, 'Bro! You f**'in' kidding me? This is Slash's club! I'm gonna keep it the same!' "

While showing off the metallic skull lights, black walls, and even a stripper pole in a preview clip for "Cribs", the Grammy nominee notes he did make a few changes, but kept "the same vibe and aesthetic."

"I did keep the skulls, though, and I feel like this just has to stay in the house forever, you know?"

Before opening the door to the party room, Sean warns, "We got a few rules before we go into the club: No cameras, no phones, no videos, no Instagram, no Twitter." He adds, "This is a place that I don't really show people, so you guys are pretty special right now."

Other guests who will feature on the reboot of the classic MTV series, now airing on the U.S. network, include JoJo Siwa, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Rick Ross, and Tinashe. Its original series first aired in 2000.