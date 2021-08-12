 
 

Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home

Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home
WENN/Instar/Lia Toby
TV

Taking viewers on a tour of the place he bought from the Guns N' Roses star in 2017, the 'Bounce Back' rapper explains why he chose to keep the spooky basement spot when he found it.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Big Sean had an underground nightclub in the home he has just sold - thanks to its previous owner, Guns N' Roses star Slash.

The rapper bought the pad from the guitarist in 2017 before offloading it this month (August 2021) for $11.1 million (£8 million).

But in a new episode of MTV's "Cribs", filmed before the sale, Sean takes viewers on a tour of the compound, and shows off the basement club installed by the guitarist, complete with creepy skull light fittings.

And the "Blessings" star explains why he opted to keep the spooky underground spot mostly as he found it.

"When I bought the house, Slash had this whole club down here, and they were like, 'You can turn it into whatever you want,' " he says. "I'm like, 'Bro! You f**'in' kidding me? This is Slash's club! I'm gonna keep it the same!' "

  See also...

While showing off the metallic skull lights, black walls, and even a stripper pole in a preview clip for "Cribs", the Grammy nominee notes he did make a few changes, but kept "the same vibe and aesthetic."

"I did keep the skulls, though, and I feel like this just has to stay in the house forever, you know?"

Before opening the door to the party room, Sean warns, "We got a few rules before we go into the club: No cameras, no phones, no videos, no Instagram, no Twitter." He adds, "This is a place that I don't really show people, so you guys are pretty special right now."

Other guests who will feature on the reboot of the classic MTV series, now airing on the U.S. network, include JoJo Siwa, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Rick Ross, and Tinashe. Its original series first aired in 2000.

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Private Painting Class at Her Hollywood Mansion

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter
Related Posts
Big Sean Allegedly Blocks a Twitter User for Trolling Him Over Old Lyrics

Big Sean Allegedly Blocks a Twitter User for Trolling Him Over Old Lyrics

Big Sean Gets Candid About Contemplating Suicide 'a Lot of Times'

Big Sean Gets Candid About Contemplating Suicide 'a Lot of Times'

Big Sean Learns to Take Regular Breaks to Deal With His Mental Health

Big Sean Learns to Take Regular Breaks to Deal With His Mental Health

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Turn Romance Into '90s Films Homage in 'Body Language' Music Video

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Turn Romance Into '90s Films Homage in 'Body Language' Music Video

Most Read
Porsha Williams Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit Amid Criticism Over Engagement to Simon Guobadia
TV

Porsha Williams Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit Amid Criticism Over Engagement to Simon Guobadia

Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate's Series 'Dead to Me' Halted Following Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

'The Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'

'The Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

Andy Cohen Addresses Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'RHOP' Hosting Gig

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

James Corden Offered $9.7 Million to Host 'Late Late Show' for Two More Years

Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Netflix's 'Addams Family' Show as Morticia

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Denies 'The Price Is Right' Discrimination Accusations

'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Denies 'The Price Is Right' Discrimination Accusations

'The Bachelorette' Finale Recap: Katie Thurston Gets Engaged, Blindsides One Suitor

'The Bachelorette' Finale Recap: Katie Thurston Gets Engaged, Blindsides One Suitor

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Golden Buzzer Winner Earns Standing Ovation in 1st Live Quarterfinals

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs