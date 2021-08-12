Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Private Painting Class at Her Hollywood Mansion

Instagram Celebrity

Commemorating her special day, the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' throws a lavish buffet during which she enjoys her favorite brunch foods and treats with her family and close friends.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has had a lavish birthday celebration. Commemorating her 24th birthday at her Hollywood mansion along with her family and friends, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was said to "enjoy" a private painting class.

For her birthday bash, Kylie Cosmetics founder and the attendees had a private painting class with artist Timree Gold. Among the guests were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker and Kourtney's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old reality star offered a glimpse at their table setting. She had paint stations set up for her guests with a wooden easel and giant white canvas at each spot. They learned to paint a coastal beach scene reminiscent of Positano, Italy, with bright sailboats and umbrellas on the shore.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse of look at Kylie's birthday bash.

A source close to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister spilled to PEOPLE that she "had a small birthday celebration with her family and very close friends." The party kicked off with a breakfast buffet that served cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, glazed doughnuts, sugar-dusted pancakes, scrambled eggs and many more. "It was catered and she got to enjoy her favorite brunch foods and treats," the source added. "It was a great day for her."

A separate inside source informed E! News that Kylie had people come to her house at different times throughout the day. "Kylie kept her birthday celebration small and intimate with just close family and friends. She had people over to her house at various times throughout the day and everyone brought over gifts and hung out," the insider told the publication.

After having a lavish breakfast buffet and painting class, Kylie had a "beautiful outdoor dinner party prepared by a chef." The insider went on to add, "They sat out by the pool and celebrated Kylie. It was a small gathering and exactly what Kylie wanted."