 
 

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Private Painting Class at Her Hollywood Mansion

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Private Painting Class at Her Hollywood Mansion
Instagram
Celebrity

Commemorating her special day, the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' throws a lavish buffet during which she enjoys her favorite brunch foods and treats with her family and close friends.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has had a lavish birthday celebration. Commemorating her 24th birthday at her Hollywood mansion along with her family and friends, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was said to "enjoy" a private painting class.

For her birthday bash, Kylie Cosmetics founder and the attendees had a private painting class with artist Timree Gold. Among the guests were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker and Kourtney's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old reality star offered a glimpse at their table setting. She had paint stations set up for her guests with a wooden easel and giant white canvas at each spot. They learned to paint a coastal beach scene reminiscent of Positano, Italy, with bright sailboats and umbrellas on the shore.

  See also...

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian via IG Story

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian offered a glimpse of look at Kylie's birthday bash.

A source close to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister spilled to PEOPLE that she "had a small birthday celebration with her family and very close friends." The party kicked off with a breakfast buffet that served cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, glazed doughnuts, sugar-dusted pancakes, scrambled eggs and many more. "It was catered and she got to enjoy her favorite brunch foods and treats," the source added. "It was a great day for her."

A separate inside source informed E! News that Kylie had people come to her house at different times throughout the day. "Kylie kept her birthday celebration small and intimate with just close family and friends. She had people over to her house at various times throughout the day and everyone brought over gifts and hung out," the insider told the publication.

After having a lavish breakfast buffet and painting class, Kylie had a "beautiful outdoor dinner party prepared by a chef." The insider went on to add, "They sat out by the pool and celebrated Kylie. It was a small gathering and exactly what Kylie wanted."

You can share this post!

'I Am Legend' Writer Insists Film Isn't 'Real' After Anti-Vaxxers Cite Its Plot in Conspiracy Theory

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Gets Candid How Long It Takes to Perfect Her Glamorous Look

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid How Long It Takes to Perfect Her Glamorous Look

Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture

Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture

Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gives a Tour of Her Own Office at Kylie Cosmetics' Headquarters

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gives a Tour of Her Own Office at Kylie Cosmetics' Headquarters

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So