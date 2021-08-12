 
 

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

WENN/Instar
The 'Super Bass' raptress removes her husband's last name from the profile of her Twitter account, prompting a speculation that there may be trouble in paradise.

AceShowbiz - Is there a trouble in paradise in Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty? The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist has sparked a speculation that she and her husband may be headed for splitsville after she made a major change on her Twitter account.

On Wednesday, August 11, followers of the Trinidadian-born rapper noticed that she removed her husband's name from her Twitter profile. Previously declaring herself as "Mrs. Petty," she now refers to herself as her popular stage moniker, Nicki Minaj.

Pointing this out, one fan inquired, "Has anyone else noticed this? You think she might divorce him or distance herself from him with this recent change?" Another thinks it's the best should Nicki do leave Kenneth. "Hopefully she's come to her senses ?" the said person commented. A third weighed in, "she shouldve never married/reproduced with him from the start, now their innocent baby is in their mess."

Some others speculated that Nicki may want to distance herself from Kenneth due to his legal issue. "Extra bad look since the ruling. She probably thought she could get him off before," one claimed. Another advised the "Anaconda" hitmaker, "If she's smart or have any sense, she needs to file for divorce before he is sentenced." Someone else chimed in, "Interesting........did he reach a plea in his failure to register case??"

Nicki has not offered an explanation to her Twitter change. It comes on the heels of reports that her husband has agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender in California. Under the plea deal, he is expected to get lighter punishment. It was said that the bare minimum is being considered with five years of supervised release.

Kenneth, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995, turned himself into federal custody back in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He was later released after posting a $20,000 bail.

