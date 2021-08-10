Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Add Her 'Therapy' Sessions as She Posts Pics From Obama's Birthday Bash

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Bring the Funny' judge, who was accompanied by husband John Legend at the party, also reveals that she 'struggled' to choose the lead photo for her post.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen wants to make sure she has the best pictures to post on social media. Revealing that she "struggled" to choose a lead photo from Barack Obama's birthday bash, the former "Bring the Funny" judge joked that she will increase her "therapy" sessions.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, August 9, the 35-year-old let out several pictures of her and husband John Legend wearing matching white ensembles. In the caption, she wrote, "Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I'm in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let's bump it to three."

Teigen and Legend were not the only celebrities who attended Obama's 60th birthday party at his property in Martha's Vineyard. Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey were also in attendance for the event, which was scaled back due to concern of COVID-19's Delta variant.

That aside, Teigen has previously opened up about going to therapy. In a September 2020 interview with Marie Claire, she shared, "I didn't start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world."

"People think I'm tough, but I'm such an empath, and I take on other people's pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I'm hyperaware of it," she added. "Sometimes I feel like people aren't going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it's good for me to take a break."

In June this year, Chrissy was accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden and fashion designer Michael Costello while singer Dencia accused the mother of two of pushing her at the 2016 Grammys. The cookbook author, however, has issued her apology.

"I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others - and more than just a few - who I need to say I'm sorry to," she declared. "I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted."