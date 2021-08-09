 
 

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder
Insisted that his incarcerated friend is innocent, the 'One of Them Days Again' spitter says in an Instagram video, 'This man is innocent. You know… he's completely innocent.'

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has a message for Vice President Kamala Harris. On Sunday, August 8, the Baton Rouge shared on Instagram a video of him directly to help get C-Murder out of prison after he was sentenced to life in prison on in 2009 for murder.

"So…Kamala Harris, I’m asking you to help my friend C-Murder bro," Boosie started his plea. "As president, vice president…I feel like you and [Joe] Biden can do something about it."

Boosie then insisted that his friend is innocent, the "One of Them Days Again" spitter added, "This man is innocent. You know… he's completely innocent, and he was convicted because of, ya know, his rap name and the success of no-limit records."

"So, this goes out to Kamala Harris. I need you to look into this man and see this injustice and turn this around. This man got kids. It's almost 20 years of his life that's been taken away..you know. So I'm reaching out to Vice President Kamala Harris to look into the C-Murder situation bro," he went on to say.

This is not the first time for Boosie to make public plea to get C-Murder out of prison. In January, he expressed disappointment when then-President Donald Trump didn't give pardon to the incarcerated rapper. "Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder #bulls**t #innocentman 20#years+ IM PISSED THE F**K OFF TODAY don't wanna y'all to anybody today so don't call THANKS," so he tweeted.

Boosie and C-Murder were bunkmates when they were serving prison sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Prior to this, C-Murder's family, Kim Kardashian and Monica had been trying to get the rapper an early release.

C-Murder is currently serving life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. However, two key witnesses at his trial renounced their statements, claiming they were pressured by the police to testify against the rapper, prompting others to urge the release of C-Murder.

