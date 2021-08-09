Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bondage-Style Outfit While Attending Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party

WENN/TNYF Celebrity

The reality TV star takes to her Instagram account to share a picture of her rocking the black bondage-style Balenciaga outfit while attending the event, which takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian gives her 100 percent in supporting estranged husband Kanye West and she makes it known to the public. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum continued to match the rapper at his "Donda" listening party by wearing all-black outfit, completed with full black face mask.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 5 to share a picture of her rocking the black bondage-style Balenciaga outfit while attending the event, which took place the day before at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It included over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head.

In her post, Kim also attached a picture of the "Jesus Is King" artist in similar a face mask and Balenciaga ensemble. The rapper, however, completed his style with a bulletproof vest that has the name of his forthcoming album, "Donda", at the back. Kim and Kanye's children were also seen donning black outfits for the event. "#DONDA #BALENCIAGA," Kim simply captioned the post.

This is not the first time for the SKIMS founder to wear coordinated outfit with Kanye for "Donda" event. The 40-year-old reality TV star previously wore a red latex look to the 44-year-old rapper's first show in late July. At the time, Kanye rocked a puffy red coat and pants to the event.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this month with Kim citing differences in lifestyle as the reason of their separation. "Kanye is in complete work mode right now," an insider recently said of the artist. "He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed."

Meanwhile, Kim and their four kids traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad. "It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," the source added. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."