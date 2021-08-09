 
 

'The Bachelor' Alum Bri Springs Addresses Greg Grippo Romance Rumors

'The Bachelor' Alum Bri Springs Addresses Greg Grippo Romance Rumors
Greg and Bri, who previously competed on Matt James' season of 'The Bachelor', sparked dating rumors after Bachelor Nation Scoop shared pics of them hanging out in New York City over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Former "The Bachelor" Bri Springs has reacted to speculations that she's dating "The Bachelorette" star Greg Grippo. After pictures of them enjoying a late night out hit the web on Sunday, August 8, Bri took to her Instagram account to address the rumors.

Shortly after the pics emerged, Bri, who previously competed on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor", appeared to shut down the speculations. She posted on the photo-sharing platform a picture of herself holding hands with a man who clearly wasn't Greg. "Current relationship status," so she wrote over the photo.

The reality TV star, however, didn't offer further details of her boyfriend. She also didn't reveal how long they've been dating, though she was spotted attending a wedding with this mystery man earlier in the year.

Greg, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the matter.

Greg and Bri sparked dating rumors after Bachelor Nation Scoop shared snaps of them hanging out in New York City over the weekend. They were seen walking in the street side-by-side. Another picture, meanwhile, saw them waiting in line together to enter an undisclosed place.

Greg recently made headlines over his abrupt exit in Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette". After what seemed to be a successful Hometown date, Greg was upset when Katie insisted to save "I love you" for the final. "I just don't understand how you don't know ... that it's me and you at this point," he told her. "I have never emptied my heart out to somebody like this before."

"I'm in love with this girl, but something isn't right," he said in a confessional. "It's clear to me she's not feeling the same."

He told Katie that he wanted to leave. Katie tried to stop him but he was unmoved. "All I do know is, right now, that I deserve more than what I've been given on your side. I'm not happy here anymore. I'm not. I'm done here," he said before leaving.

