Boosie Badazz 'Pissed the F**k Off' as C-Murder Doesn't Get Trump Pardon

The 'Y'all Heart of Me' rapper not being included on Donald Trump's pardon list hits home for Boosie as they were bunkmates when they were serving prison sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his final day in the office, President Donald Trump gave pardons to multiple people including Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Kwane Kilpatrick among others. Unfortunately, C-Murder wasn't among those who had been granted pardons by the now-former POTUS and that didn't sit well with fellow rapper Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie).

Expressing his disappointment, the Baton Rouge spitter ranted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, January 20. "Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder #bulls**t #innocentman 20#years+ IM PISSED THE F**K OFF TODAY don't wanna y'all to anybody today so don't call THANKS," so he tweeted.

Boosie Badazz was disappointed as C-Murder didn't get pardon.

Him not being included on Trump's pardon list hit home for Boosie as he and C-Murder were bunkmates when they were serving prison sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Prior to this, C-Murder's family, Kim Kardashian and Monica had been trying to get the rapper an early release.

C-Murder is currently serving life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. However, two key witnesses at his trial renounced their statements, claiming they were pressured by the police to testify against the rapper, prompting others to urge the release of C-Murder.

In other news, Kodak is celebrating his pardon. Taking to his Twitter account, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper expressed gratitude to Donald Trump. "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love," Kodak wrote on the blue bird app. "It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino."

The pardons were granted on Tuesday night, Trump's final full day in the White House before Joe Biden takes over as POTUS. "President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community," Bradford Cohen, attorney for both Kodak and Lil Wayne, told Rolling Stone in a statement. "These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments."