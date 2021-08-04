Diddy Says He's Not 'Trolling' J.Lo's Reconciliation With Ben Affleck Despite Posting Throwback Pic

WENN/Brian To/Instar Celebrity

The 'I Need a Girl' rapper, who dated the 'Shotgun Wedding' actress for two years in the past, claims he has 'nothing to say about her relationship or her life.'

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has clarified why he posted a throwback picture with Jennifer Lopez recently. Shutting down speculations that he's trying to get her back amid Ben Affleck reconciliation rumors, the "I Need a Girl" rapper said he's not "trolling" the now-on-again couple.

The 51-year-old addressed the rumors when speaking to Vanity Fair. "It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend," he made it clear. "And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

Diddy shared the snap in question on Instagram on May 27. In the image, the MC could be seen holding hands with the Ramona of "Hustlers" during an outing. "#tbt," he simply captioned the since-deleted post.

At that time, many of his famous friends showed him some support to take J.Lo back into his life. One in particular was DJ Holiday who exclaimed, "Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!! She yours." Boxer Andre Berto suggested, "Tell her come on back home mane!!!" Keyshia Cole echoed the sentiment, "Tell ha, come on home baby."

Unfortunately, J.Lo confirmed in late July that she and Ben are officially an item again. At that time, the "Let's Get Loud" singer shared an Instagram post from her birthday trip that included one photo of her locking lips with the "Justice League" star.

J.Lo and Ben, who met on the set of "Gigli", previously dated in 2001, the same year when she parted ways with Diddy. The pop star and the "Bump, Bump, Bump" spitter, meanwhile, dated from September 1999 to February 2001.

Elsewhere in the interview with Vanity Fair, Diddy opened up about how he perceives life in the wake of his ex Kim Porter's death. "I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. 'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing - I would have had more time," he pointed out. "I look at my life as I got a second chance. I'm on my second mountain."

Kim passed away in 2018 after suffering from lobar pneumonia. With Kim, Diddy shares 14-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila Star as well as 23-year-old son Christian Combs.