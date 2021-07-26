Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

WENN/Sheri Determan/Zibi Celebrity

Celebrating her 52nd birthday in St.Tropez with the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor, the 'Hustlers' actress could be seen 'making out and cuddling' with her beau.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her romance rumors with Ben Affleck by sharing her first picture with her boyfriend. In a new post shared by the "Hustlers" actress on her page, the happy couple could be seen sharing a steamy kiss on a yacht.

On Saturday, July 24, the "On the Floor" songstress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her 52nd birthday. In one photo she posted, the singer/actress could be seen passionately kissing the "Justice League" actor as she celebrated her special day in St. Tropez with her beau. In the caption accompanying the pic, she simply wrote, "5 2 … what it do …"

Previously, J.Lo and Ben had made their subtle Instagram debut on Thursday, July 22. In a black-and-white photo posted by their friend Leah Remini from her 51st birthday celebration, the happy couple could be seen sharing a little PDA.

In the photobooth-style image, J.Lo placed her hand on Ben's chest. In the meantime, the "Gone Girl" actor wrapped his hands around the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and the "Kevin Can Wait" actress.

During J.Lo's birthday trip, Ben seemingly didn't hesitate to show his affection for J.Lo. In photos obtained by TMZ on Sunday, July 25, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor was photographed grabbing "The Boy Next Door" actress' butt. In other snapshots published by the outlet, the happy couple was also seen making out and cuddling on a yacht.

Of her European vacation, a source informed PEOPLE that "they are having a beautiful trip." Offering more details, the so-called inside source further spilled, "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

J.Lo and Ben's romantic yachting trip came after her ex-fiancee Alex Rodriguez enjoyed his single life in St. Tropez. During his vacation, the former MLB star was spotted being surrounded by bikini-clad ladies.

On Friday, July 23, the former Yankees slugger was caught riding down a slide off a yacht alongside several bikini-clad women. The 45-year-old businessman was accompanied by a bevy of beauties aboard the luxury floater. He was also seen chatting with one of the ladies as she enjoyed a refreshing rinse in an outdoor shower.