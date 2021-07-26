 
 

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo
WENN/Sheri Determan/Zibi
Celebrity

Celebrating her 52nd birthday in St.Tropez with the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor, the 'Hustlers' actress could be seen 'making out and cuddling' with her beau.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her romance rumors with Ben Affleck by sharing her first picture with her boyfriend. In a new post shared by the "Hustlers" actress on her page, the happy couple could be seen sharing a steamy kiss on a yacht.

On Saturday, July 24, the "On the Floor" songstress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her 52nd birthday. In one photo she posted, the singer/actress could be seen passionately kissing the "Justice League" actor as she celebrated her special day in St. Tropez with her beau. In the caption accompanying the pic, she simply wrote, "5 2 … what it do …"

Previously, J.Lo and Ben had made their subtle Instagram debut on Thursday, July 22. In a black-and-white photo posted by their friend Leah Remini from her 51st birthday celebration, the happy couple could be seen sharing a little PDA.

  See also...

In the photobooth-style image, J.Lo placed her hand on Ben's chest. In the meantime, the "Gone Girl" actor wrapped his hands around the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and the "Kevin Can Wait" actress.

During J.Lo's birthday trip, Ben seemingly didn't hesitate to show his affection for J.Lo. In photos obtained by TMZ on Sunday, July 25, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor was photographed grabbing "The Boy Next Door" actress' butt. In other snapshots published by the outlet, the happy couple was also seen making out and cuddling on a yacht.

Of her European vacation, a source informed PEOPLE that "they are having a beautiful trip." Offering more details, the so-called inside source further spilled, "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

J.Lo and Ben's romantic yachting trip came after her ex-fiancee Alex Rodriguez enjoyed his single life in St. Tropez. During his vacation, the former MLB star was spotted being surrounded by bikini-clad ladies.

On Friday, July 23, the former Yankees slugger was caught riding down a slide off a yacht alongside several bikini-clad women. The 45-year-old businessman was accompanied by a bevy of beauties aboard the luxury floater. He was also seen chatting with one of the ladies as she enjoyed a refreshing rinse in an outdoor shower.

You can share this post!

Coi Leray Unbothered by the 'Hate' After Silent Treatment at Rolling Loud

LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy When Asked About Ben Affleck Romance in TV Interview

Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy When Asked About Ben Affleck Romance in TV Interview

Jennifer Lopez Scales Ladder to Check Out Construction During Home Tour

Jennifer Lopez Scales Ladder to Check Out Construction During Home Tour

Jennifer Lopez Excited to Reintepret Classic Musicals Into Original Projects

Jennifer Lopez Excited to Reintepret Classic Musicals Into Original Projects

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

Lisa Rinna Admits to Having 'Couple of One-Night Stands' With Her On-Screen Brother Patrick Muldoon

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos