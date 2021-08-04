 
 

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors
WENN
Celebrity

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actor and the 'Tomb Raider' actress, who confirmed they had officially tied the knot in October 2017, were first hit with pregnancy rumors last summer.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander may have quietly enjoyed their time as first-time parents during the lockdown. The couple sparked a speculation that they have welcomed their first child after the actor was seen with a baby, months after her pregnancy rumors.

On Monday, August 2, the Irish-German actor star was pictured cradling a baby while supporting his wife on the set of "Irma Vep" in Paris. In photos which have circulated online, he looked in good spirits as he walked around with the infant in his arms while watching Alicia working on the upcoming HBO series.

Michael was seen dressing casually in a pale brown T-shirt and gray pants teamed with matching gray sneakers. He was also seen wearing a black face mask at one point during the set visit. The baby in his arms, meanwhile, donned a white long-sleeve shirt and pale grey pants, but went barefoot.

  See also...

Michael Fassbender Cradling a Baby

Michael Fassbender was spotted with a baby on the set of his wife Alicia Vikander's upcoming series.

Alicia was also spotted on the set, albeit separately from her husband. The Swedish beauty was seen wrapping herself in a white robe with minimum makeup. Her hair was styled in waves and half updo as she also wore white slippers.

Michael's sighting with the baby came more than a year after the couple was first hit with pregnancy rumors stemming from their picture during their vacation in Ibiza last summer. Later the speculation was fuelled with the couple's outing in Stockholm, during which the 32-year-old actress was wearing a loose sweatshirt that could barely cover her increased waist. They, however, never announced that they're expecting a child.

Michael and Alicia have been notoriously private about their personal lives. Meeting on the set of "The Light Between Oceans", they began dating in December 2014. The two married in a private ceremony on October 14, 2017 in Ibiza, Spain. They have since kept a low-profile while residing in Lisbon, Portugal.

You can share this post!

Diddy Says He's Not 'Trolling' J.Lo's Reconciliation With Ben Affleck Despite Posting Throwback Pic

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy
Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren