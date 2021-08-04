 
 

Kristen Bell Waits for Her Kids to 'Stink' Before Bathing Them

Kristen Bell Waits for Her Kids to 'Stink' Before Bathing Them
Sitting down with her husband Dax Shepard in a new TV interview, 'The Good Place' alum believes that 'once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up.'

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell has weighed in on the hot discourse of how often should people bathe the kids. "The Good Place" alum, who shares daughters Lincoln and Delta with Dax Shepard, revealed in a new interview that she always waits for her children to "stink" before bathing them.

When appearing in the Tuesday, August 3 episode of "The View" with her husband Dax, the mom of two discussed their parenting style when it comes to personal hygiene. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," she admitted.

"There's a red flag," Kristen continued explaining. "Honestly, it's just bacteria. Once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' " Referring to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's statement about rarely washing their kids during Dax's "Armchair Expert" podcast, she added, "So I don't hate what they are doing. I wait for the stink."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dax shared, "We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?' " Echoing her 46-year-old husband, the "Veronica Mars" alum chimed in, "Yeah, we'd forget," before noting that they would sometimes begin to pick up an odor.

Kristen's statement came after Mila and her husband Ashton made a revelation that they only bathe their children when they see dirt on them. Speaking to Dax and his co-host Monica Padman on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "Friends with Benefits" actress spilled, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

Ashton quipped, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." The 43-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Mila in 2015, went on to explain, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

