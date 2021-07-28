Matt Damon Reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Romance: I'm Glad for Both of Them

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

Gushing over the 'Justice League' actor's reconciliation with the 'Hustlers' actress, the 'Bourne' actor says that he's 'just so happy' during an interview at the premiere of his new project 'Stillwater'.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has reacted to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance. In a new interview, the "Bourne" film series actor gave his seal of approval to the couple by saying that he's "glad for both of them."

During an interview with Extra at the premiere of his latest film "Stillwater" in New York City on Monday evening, July 26, the 50-year-old actor gushed over the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star and "Hustlers" actress' relationship. He shared, "I'm just so happy for [Ben]. He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Back in May, Matt had rooted for Ben and J.Lo to be back together. When making an appearance on the U.S. breakfast show "Today", "The Martian" leading man said, "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Ben and J.Lo themselves have confirmed their romance rumors with a steamy Instagram photo. On Saturday, July 24, the "On the Floor" songstress took to her account to post a photo of her passionately kissing the "Justice League" actor as she celebrated her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez with her beau.

During J.Lo's birthday trip, Ben seemingly didn't hesitate to show his affection for J.Lo. In photos obtained by TMZ on Sunday, July 25, the "Gone Girl" actor was photographed grabbing "The Boy Next Door" actress' butt. In other snapshots published by the outlet, the happy couple was also seen making out and cuddling on a yacht.

Of their European vacation, a source informed PEOPLE that "they are having a beautiful trip." Offering more details, the so-called inside source further spilled, "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Previously, the reunited couple had made their subtle Instagram debut on July 22. In a black-and-white photo posted by their friend Leah Remini from her 51st birthday celebration, the happy couple could be seen flaunting a little PDA.