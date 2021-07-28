 
 

Matt Damon Reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Romance: I'm Glad for Both of Them

Matt Damon Reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Romance: I'm Glad for Both of Them
WENN/Brian To
Celebrity

Gushing over the 'Justice League' actor's reconciliation with the 'Hustlers' actress, the 'Bourne' actor says that he's 'just so happy' during an interview at the premiere of his new project 'Stillwater'.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has reacted to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance. In a new interview, the "Bourne" film series actor gave his seal of approval to the couple by saying that he's "glad for both of them."

During an interview with Extra at the premiere of his latest film "Stillwater" in New York City on Monday evening, July 26, the 50-year-old actor gushed over the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star and "Hustlers" actress' relationship. He shared, "I'm just so happy for [Ben]. He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Back in May, Matt had rooted for Ben and J.Lo to be back together. When making an appearance on the U.S. breakfast show "Today", "The Martian" leading man said, "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

  See also...

Ben and J.Lo themselves have confirmed their romance rumors with a steamy Instagram photo. On Saturday, July 24, the "On the Floor" songstress took to her account to post a photo of her passionately kissing the "Justice League" actor as she celebrated her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez with her beau.

During J.Lo's birthday trip, Ben seemingly didn't hesitate to show his affection for J.Lo. In photos obtained by TMZ on Sunday, July 25, the "Gone Girl" actor was photographed grabbing "The Boy Next Door" actress' butt. In other snapshots published by the outlet, the happy couple was also seen making out and cuddling on a yacht.

Of their European vacation, a source informed PEOPLE that "they are having a beautiful trip." Offering more details, the so-called inside source further spilled, "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Previously, the reunited couple had made their subtle Instagram debut on July 22. In a black-and-white photo posted by their friend Leah Remini from her 51st birthday celebration, the happy couple could be seen flaunting a little PDA.

You can share this post!

Jenna Dewan Reveals Her Mom 'Had the Biggest Crush' on 'Talented' Steve Kazee Years Before Dating

Lizzo Bothered by Absurd Rumor She Killed Someone by Stage Diving
Related Posts
Matt Damon Hopes People Would Get COVID Vaccine to Protect Those Who Are Unable To

Matt Damon Hopes People Would Get COVID Vaccine to Protect Those Who Are Unable To

Matt Damon Says Not Leaving 'Jason Bourne' Franchise for 'Avatar' Is His 'Moral' Choice

Matt Damon Says Not Leaving 'Jason Bourne' Franchise for 'Avatar' Is His 'Moral' Choice

Matt Damon Rooting for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Be Back Together

Matt Damon Rooting for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Be Back Together

Matt Damon Makes Fun of Ben Affleck Over Batman Role: Robert Pattinson Took Your Job

Matt Damon Makes Fun of Ben Affleck Over Batman Role: Robert Pattinson Took Your Job

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Ben Affleck Romance With Steamy Instagram Photo

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession