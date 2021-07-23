 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker is cozying up to the 'Triple Frontier' actor while joined by the 'Kevin Can Wait' star in a photobooth picture taken at Leah's 51st birthday party.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their Instagram debut with a little help from their friend Leah Remini. The couple has been featured in the latest post shared by the "Kevin Can Wait" actress to commemorate her recent birthday party.

On Thursday, July 22, Leah updated her page with a video featuring photos from her 51st birthday celebration which took place "not that long ago." She celebrated her born day last month, on June 15.

Included in the footage is a black-and-white picture featuring J.Lo and Ben along with the birthday girl. In the photobooth-style image, the "Hustlers" star showed a little PDA with the 48-year-old hunk as she placed her hand on his chest.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Leah Remini's Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are featured on Leah Remini's Instagram post.

Leah, who joined the couple in the snap, also cozied up to the "Justice League" star while flashing a smile to the camera. Ben, in the meantime, wrapped his hands around the two ladies' shoulders. Jen also posed with Leah and other partygoers in other pictures.

Leah captioned the video, "Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday. I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can't thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. It's been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons." She stated, "I love you family, I love you friends that have become family…"

She continued giving a shout-out to the event organizer, writing, "@mindyweiss Thank you for putting together a beautiful evening. You have done every birthday for our little girl, my wedding, my sisters wedding…You are more than an amazing event planner, you have created the most beautiful memories for all of us. You have always gone the extra mile for me and my family. And I am blessed to call you a friend after all of these years. I love you very much. And I thank you and your team for it all @laurenkshap_mindyweiss."

