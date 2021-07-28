 
 

Lizzo Bothered by Absurd Rumor She Killed Someone by Stage Diving

Setting records straight on the wild speculation, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker claims that she never stage dived in her life, let alone killing someone in the process.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo is putting the brakes on an absurd rumor that may smear her name. Having been engaging with her fans on social media, the Grammy Award-winning artist has made use of TikTok to clap back at the speculation that she killed someone by stage diving.

In a video posted on the video-sharing platform, the raptress said, "So I see a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody."

"That rumour, it's a lie, first of all, I've never stage dived in my life," she continued. She further addressed the rumor, "And b***h, kill somebody?! You all really gonna put that on my motherf**king name? Like, I know I'm big, but b***h, I'm not that f**king big."

Lizzo then proceeded to demonstrate how harmless it would be if she stage dives by throwing herself onto her bed. She landed smoothly and exclaimed, "B***h!" In the caption, she added, "Stop the [cap]."

It's unclear where the rumor originated from, but when one decides to Google it, there are reports with headlines proclaiming, "Lizzo Stage Dives, 4 Fatalities, 1 Injured" and "Lizzo Injures 7 and Kills 1 After Attempted Stage Dive." The speculation is clearly aimed at her weight.

Lizzo has previously confronted Internet trolls that body shamed her. In a video shared in 2020, she showed herself working out while stating that she refused to meet others' expectations of an "ideal" body size.

"I do this for the people who get body shamed every single day who don't have my platform or have the same path to confidence I had," she wrote in the caption. "I know that I am here to defend and represent y'all. Because I love y'all and I dont want y'all to go through the self hatred I went through."

