Jenna Dewan Reveals Her Mom 'Had the Biggest Crush' on 'Talented' Steve Kazee Years Before Dating

The 'Witches of East End' alum opens up that her mother Nancy Smith couldn't stop saying that the 'Tempting Fate' actor is 'the cutest, so sensitive, so handsome.'

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jenna Dewan has taken a look back at moments when she first met "talented" Steve Kazee years before their romance. In a new magazine interview, the "Step Up" actress revealed that her mom Nancy Smith "had the biggest crush" on her now-fiancee.

In the fall 2021 issue of The Knot Magazine, the 40-year-old actress opened up how she first met with the "Tempting Fate" actor. "About nine years ago, I happened to be in New York, so I took my mom to see 'Once' on Broadway. We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show -- in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee," she remembered. "We thought he was just so talented."

Jenna continued, "And funnily enough, my mom had the biggest crush." The "World of Dance" alum went on to say, "She couldn't stop saying, 'He's the cutest, so sensitive, so handsome.' She just kept going on and on."

The "Witches of East End" alum then had the idea to wait for the "Once" cast by the stage door. "We waited for a few minutes, and he appeared. I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments," the mom-of-two reflected.

"It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment. My mom and I told him what a great job he did and how it was such an amazing show, and that was it. We both went off into the night," Jenna explained further. She then noted, "But I never forgot the moment."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenna shared that she believed her first meeting with Steve was love at the first sight. "I think it was a remembrance at first sight, or that's kinda what I like to call it," she admitted. "We just both thought, 'Hmm.' You go through life and you know those moments don't happen every day."

At the time, Jenna was still married to Channing Tatum, whom she split from in 2018 and had their divorce finalized in 2019. The former pair share 8-year-old daughter Everly Tatum. After their split, the "Come Dance with Me" judge connected with Steve. The soon-to-be married couple got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed their son Callum the following month.