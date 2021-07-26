Kate Beckinsale Reunites With Daughter After 2-Year Separation Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

During an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'Underworld' actress admits that not seeing her daughter Lily Mo Sheen for 2 years is 'the most preposterous thought.'

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has finally reunited with her daughter Lily Mo Sheen. After two years of not seeing her only child due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Underworld" actress was seen with her daughter in New York City over the weekend.

On Friday, July 23, the 47-year-old actress was captured with Lily at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by the 22-year-old's boyfriend David Schecter. In photos that surfaced online, they all wore face masks as they made their way through the airport. Kate herself also shared about her difficult separation from Lily during an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything," the actress opened up. She went on to add, "Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come to see me. Two years of not seeing your child, to me, is the most preposterous thought. It's ridiculous."

Kate and her daughter were most worried that they wouldn't be able to recognize each other after the time apart. "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," the "Van Helsing" actress said. "My daughter's 22 and looks 8. So she's like, 'I'm just worried that you're going to think I look old,' " she continued. "I'm like, 'I'm going to look old!' "

During the interview, Kate shared that while in New York, Lily shot her first feature film alongside Nicolas Cage, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent". The "Pearl Harbor" star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of her daughter's feature film debut, "She's off and running," adding, "Yeah, it's quite scary." When asked if she gave her daughter any advice on becoming an actress, she quipped that she told her daughter to "be a doctor" instead.

In January, the "Jolt" actress celebrated Lily's 22nd birthday by posting a throwback of herself carrying her daughter as a baby. "Well 22 you sly dog. Happy birthday @lily_sheen the best person ever invented," she wrote in the caption. "Lucky lucky me (even after that volcanic poo you did in Tootsies shortly before this photo was taken)."

Lily is Kate's only child. Her father is "Prodigal Son" actor Michael Sheen, whom "The Widow" star dated for eight years before they split in 2003.