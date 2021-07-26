 
 

Kate Beckinsale Reunites With Daughter After 2-Year Separation Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Kate Beckinsale Reunites With Daughter After 2-Year Separation Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

During an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'Underworld' actress admits that not seeing her daughter Lily Mo Sheen for 2 years is 'the most preposterous thought.'

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has finally reunited with her daughter Lily Mo Sheen. After two years of not seeing her only child due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Underworld" actress was seen with her daughter in New York City over the weekend.

On Friday, July 23, the 47-year-old actress was captured with Lily at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by the 22-year-old's boyfriend David Schecter. In photos that surfaced online, they all wore face masks as they made their way through the airport. Kate herself also shared about her difficult separation from Lily during an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything," the actress opened up. She went on to add, "Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come to see me. Two years of not seeing your child, to me, is the most preposterous thought. It's ridiculous."

  See also...

Kate and her daughter were most worried that they wouldn't be able to recognize each other after the time apart. "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," the "Van Helsing" actress said. "My daughter's 22 and looks 8. So she's like, 'I'm just worried that you're going to think I look old,' " she continued. "I'm like, 'I'm going to look old!' "

During the interview, Kate shared that while in New York, Lily shot her first feature film alongside Nicolas Cage, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent". The "Pearl Harbor" star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of her daughter's feature film debut, "She's off and running," adding, "Yeah, it's quite scary." When asked if she gave her daughter any advice on becoming an actress, she quipped that she told her daughter to "be a doctor" instead.

In January, the "Jolt" actress celebrated Lily's 22nd birthday by posting a throwback of herself carrying her daughter as a baby. "Well 22 you sly dog. Happy birthday @lily_sheen the best person ever invented," she wrote in the caption. "Lucky lucky me (even after that volcanic poo you did in Tootsies shortly before this photo was taken)."

Lily is Kate's only child. Her father is "Prodigal Son" actor Michael Sheen, whom "The Widow" star dated for eight years before they split in 2003.

You can share this post!

'The Walking Dead' Unveils First Season 11 Official Trailer at Comic-Con

James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

Related Posts
Kate Beckinsale Claims She's 'Never' Been on a Date Despite High-Profile Relationships

Kate Beckinsale Claims She's 'Never' Been on a Date Despite High-Profile Relationships

Kate Beckinsale Afraid of 'Paralyzing' Her Face If She Gets Botox or Plastic Surgery

Kate Beckinsale Afraid of 'Paralyzing' Her Face If She Gets Botox or Plastic Surgery

Kate Beckinsale Not Interested in Long-Term Relationship

Kate Beckinsale Not Interested in Long-Term Relationship

Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais Among Winners at 2021 U.K. National Film Awards

Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais Among Winners at 2021 U.K. National Film Awards

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

'Blade' Director Confirms He's No Longer Friends With Wesley Snipes After Clash on Set of Sequel

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

Spencer Pratt Claims Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Staged Their 'Cheating' Photos

Kevin Hart Leaks Nick Cannon's Number on Billboards as Payback

Kevin Hart Leaks Nick Cannon's Number on Billboards as Payback