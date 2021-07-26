'The Walking Dead' Unveils First Season 11 Official Trailer at Comic-Con

TV

AceShowbiz - Ahead of its season 11 premiere, "The Walking Dead" has treated fans to the first trailer for the upcoming final season. Arriving during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2021 on Sunday, July 25, the new video offers fans a better look at the upcoming season, which is set to premiere in August.

The trailer sees Michael James Shaw joining the show as Mercer, the leader of the Commonwealth military. It also sees the characters fighting zombies and promising to each other to get through this together. "If we die, we die for them," someone says in voiceover.

During the panel, Shaw opened up about how he felt joining the AMC zombie apocalypse. "This experience has been a joy," Shaw, who is most known for his role as Corvus Glaive in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", said during the panel. "Especially coming off last year, this was like a silver lining at the end of the tunnel. Awkward kid who loved to read comic books, getting to step into the shoes of a really awesome comic character is just a dream."

Recalling his first day on set, Shaw added, "Man, I was about to s*** a brick. It was daunting, you know, stepping into this huge machine, but there was a lot of love from the cast and crew, and they welcomed me with open arms. It was great to step into a family. It's a beautiful thing."

In addition to unveiling the first trailer for "The Walking Dead" season 11, AMC announced the release dates for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 7 and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" season 2. Season 11 of "TWD" will premiere on AMC on Sunday, August 22 at 9 P.M./8 P.M. CT. Season 7 of "FTWD" is set to premiere on October 7, at at P.M./8 P.M. CT, while the sophomore season of "World Beyond" premieres on October 3.