James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

AceShowbiz - James Blunt has had his fair share of an unpleasant battle with COVID-19. When revealing the after-effects of his medication, the "You're Beautiful" hitmaker divulged that his penis has gotten "smaller" after using steroids in his treatments.
The 47-year-old got candid about his experience when performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday, July 23. "The only thing in my diary for a year and a half was the Royal Albert Hall," he first told the crowds, according to The Sun. "And two weeks before it I went and got Covid. I did quite well, I gave it to two of my band members. And two of the crew."
"And they were double jabbed and they got over it really well. I was only single jabbed and I thought I was going to be fine but actually it got into my lungs and I don't know if you can hear, but my speaking voice is f**ked," the musician further spilled. "My really small willy is even smaller."
"Now I am on steroids and they have made my really small willy smaller. I mean, even smaller," the English native went on. "I haven't got a big guy anyway and when the doctor said, 'Do you want to go on steroids?' I was like, 'F**k no!' "
James reportedly was coughing throughout his performance, prompting him to stick to drinking water. Regardless, he managed to entertain his fans at the Friday concert.
A few weeks before contracting the virus, however, James believed that the COVID-19 pandemic was a "blessing in disguise." On the reason why, he explained that he got more time to bond with his family.
"I was supposed to be on the tour for a year and I was sent home. And, you know, for me that was probably a very good thing because I haven't spent time at home with my family, ever," he told the Henley Standard newspaper in June. "I've been promising that I would take a year off from music at some stage, but I was lying, probably."
"And so this is very good -- to spend time at home, do things that adults do and family people do," the husband of Sofia Wellesley added. "And so perhaps it was a blessing in disguise for me."