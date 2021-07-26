James Blunt Claims His Penis Gets 'Smaller' Because of COVID-19 Medication

Instagram Music

Revealing that he caught the virus just two weeks before his comeback gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker claims his 'speaking voice is f**ked.'

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Blunt has had his fair share of an unpleasant battle with COVID-19. When revealing the after-effects of his medication, the "You're Beautiful" hitmaker divulged that his penis has gotten "smaller" after using steroids in his treatments.

The 47-year-old got candid about his experience when performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday, July 23. "The only thing in my diary for a year and a half was the Royal Albert Hall," he first told the crowds, according to The Sun. "And two weeks before it I went and got Covid. I did quite well, I gave it to two of my band members. And two of the crew."

"And they were double jabbed and they got over it really well. I was only single jabbed and I thought I was going to be fine but actually it got into my lungs and I don't know if you can hear, but my speaking voice is f**ked," the musician further spilled. "My really small willy is even smaller."

"Now I am on steroids and they have made my really small willy smaller. I mean, even smaller," the English native went on. "I haven't got a big guy anyway and when the doctor said, 'Do you want to go on steroids?' I was like, 'F**k no!' "

James reportedly was coughing throughout his performance, prompting him to stick to drinking water. Regardless, he managed to entertain his fans at the Friday concert.

A few weeks before contracting the virus, however, James believed that the COVID-19 pandemic was a "blessing in disguise." On the reason why, he explained that he got more time to bond with his family.

"I was supposed to be on the tour for a year and I was sent home. And, you know, for me that was probably a very good thing because I haven't spent time at home with my family, ever," he told the Henley Standard newspaper in June. "I've been promising that I would take a year off from music at some stage, but I was lying, probably."

"And so this is very good -- to spend time at home, do things that adults do and family people do," the husband of Sofia Wellesley added. "And so perhaps it was a blessing in disguise for me."