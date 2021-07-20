Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Instagram/Facebook Music

Other hip-hop artists included in the 2020 Billboard's Money Makers list are Lil Baby, Eminem, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Kanye West, Future and DaBaby.

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy a.k.a YoungBoy Never Broke Again still managed to earn big bucks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Billboard's 2020 Money Makers list, which was published on Monday, July 19, the trio were the three highest-earning hip-hop artists.

Following Taylor Swift, who returned to No. 1, Post moved up to No. 2 after placing No. 6 on 2019's list. He earned $23.2 million in total, including $12.4 million from touring prior to the lockdown and $8.1 million from streaming. He earned an additional $2 million from publishing.

As for Drake, he took Post's last year's spot after taking home $14.2 million. He pulled in $11.7 million just from streaming alone and $1.9 million from publishing. YoungBoy, meanwhile, grabbed the No. 9 overall spot. He earned $10 million in combined streaming royalties including over 1.4 billion in video streams, 6.2 billion in audio streams, and almost 7 billion in overall combined streams.

Securing the 10th rank on the list was Lil Baby. The "Drip Too Hard" spitter raked in $9.1 million from streaming thanks to his chart-topping album "My Turn", which 12 songs simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100. He earned an additional $2.2 million from publishing and $253,000 from two concerts.

Other MCs included in the 2020 Billboard's Money Makers list were Eminem at No. 14 with $9.7 million, Lil Uzi Vert at No. 15 with $9.5 million, DaBaby at No. 17 with $9.1 million and Future at No. 22 with $8.2 million. Roddy Ricch, meanwhile, landed at No. 24 with $7.4 million and Rod Wave landed at No. 25 with $7.37M.

As for Kanye West, he ranked at No. 30 with $6.3 million. Travis Scott (II), in the meantime, jumped four spots after ranking 39th last year.