'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Shuts Down Production After Positive COVID-19 Case

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on "House of the Dragon" was forced to be stopped due to COVID-19 exposure. The U.K. filming for the prequel series of "Game of Thrones" was shut down after a production member in Zona A tested positive for COVID-19, according to Variety.

Reports claimed that the positive production member is currently isolating. Those who came in contact with the crew member are also isolating, per the set guidelines. It was said that filming is expected to begin again on Wednesday, July 21.

This marked the third time for filming in the U.K. to be halted because of COVID-19 in the last few days. Prior to this, Netflix's "Bridgerton" shut down its season 2 production after two members of the production team tested positive for COVID-19. As those who came into contact with the infected people are currently in isolation, bosses of the show allegedly staged a crisis meeting to determine the right time to resume the work safely.

Also affected by COVID-19 case was "Matilda". The streamer's show paused because of the disease. Meanwhile, London's Riverside Studios similarly canceled its revival of Terence Rattigan's play "The Browning Version", which stars Kenneth Branagh, as cast members were absent during rehearsals due to the disease.

Back to "House of the Dragon", the series takes place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones". Paddy Considine leads the cast as King Viserys Targaryen, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower. Emma D'Arcy joins as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

"A once powerful knight and a successful military background, so a man with presence and status. Given the responsibility to the king to watch over and guard the princess," an official description of the show reads. "In the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence, he feels something of a loss of purpose, but nevertheless serves the king with a fierce, if quiet, loyalty."