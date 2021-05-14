 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Each in a Different Place' Since Their Split 17 Years Ago

While it may not be possible for the 'On the Floor' hitmaker to rekindle her romance with Alex Rodriguez, she reportedly isn't ruling out getting back together with the 'Gone Girl' actor.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may give their relationship another try. The "On the Floor" hitmaker and the "Gone Girl" star, who were spotted enjoying a Montana getaway around a week prior, reportedly "are each in a different place" since their split 17 years ago.

A source told PEOPLE, "It doesn't seem possible that [Jennifer] would ever get back with [Alex Rodriguez], but I can't say that about Ben." On the reason why, the source explained, "Time has passed, and [Jennifer and Ben] are each in a different place with children."

A separate insider previously spilled to the outlet that Jennifer "is open to having a relationship" with Ben. The insider went on, "She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go."

The reports came a few days after the 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor were photographed exiting a private plane together in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by Daily Mail saw them standing close to each other outside the plane. At one point, it looked as though they were holding hands.

Days prior to that, the exes were seen riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, Montana where the "Zack Snyder's Justice League" actor allegedly has a house. About their trip, a source told PEOPLE that the two "had a great time" and the "Shotgun Wedding" actress "is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection," the so-called insider further claimed. "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

Jennifer and Ben have sparked reconciliation rumors since she called off her engagement to Alex in mid-April. Before going on a vacation together, the ex-boyfriend of Ana de Armas reportedly paid multiple visits to the "Let's Get Loud" songstress' Los Angeles mansion.

Jennifer and Ben first met on the set of "Gigli". They got engaged in November 2002, but decided to call it off in January 2004. Jennifer then married Marc Anthony, whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with. Ben, on the other hand, wed Jennifer Garner and shares three kids together, 12-year-old Seraphina, 15-year-old Violet and 9-year-old Samuel. Both marriages ended in a divorce.

