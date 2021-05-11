 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together
WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Upon learning of the 'On the Floor' hitmaker and the 'Gone Girl' actor's reunion, Alex Rodriguez is reportedly 'shocked that [she] has moved on' less than a month after their split.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck further fueled reconciliation rumors despite reports that they are just "friends." Having enjoyed a weeklong vacation in Montana, the "On the Floor" hitmaker and the "Gone Girl" actor were spotted exiting a private plane together.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Jennifer and Ben could be seen standing close together while exiting a private plane after they landed in Los Angeles. At one point, it looked as if they were holding hands as the 48-year-old walked behind his ex-fiancee. They were then seen together in an SUV.

This was not the first time the couple was photographed together. Days prior, they were caught on camera riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where the "Zack Snyder's Justice League" star allegedly has a home. Some photos published by the outlet saw him behind the wheel as he drove the "Shotgun Wedding" actress.

Offering more details about Jennifer and Ben's getaway was PEOPLE. A source told the outlet, "She had a great time with Ben... She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him." A separate source, meanwhile, stated, "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

  See also...

Jennifer and Ben's reunion, however, was said to have left Alex Rodriguez flabbergasted. "[Alex] is shocked that [Jennifer] has moved on," an insider told E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to [Jennifer] trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

The insider went on to note that the MLB athlete is "saddened" about the "Hustlers" star's reunion with Ben so much so that he's reached out to her to let her know "he's upset." The insider concluded, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with [Alex] and is done."

Alex and Jennifer confirmed the end of their engagement in mid-April. In a statement to "Today" show, they said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

As for Jennnifer and Ben, they were together for 18 months from 2002 and 2004. They first met on the set of "Gigli".

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift's Plea to Vote in 2018 Midterm Elections Becomes Inspiration for AP Exam Question

Brielle Biermann Calls Out Critics of Her Ever-Changing Look
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother's Day Early as She Brings Mom on Stage at Vax Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother's Day Early as She Brings Mom on Stage at Vax Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Step Out Together for Dinner for First Time After Split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Step Out Together for Dinner for First Time After Split

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony 'Have Each Other's Backs' After She Splits From Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony 'Have Each Other's Backs' After She Splits From Alex Rodriguez

Madison LeCroy Sends Best Wishes to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in the Wake of Their Split

Madison LeCroy Sends Best Wishes to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in the Wake of Their Split

Most Read
Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral
Celebrity

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother