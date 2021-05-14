Camila Cabello Turns From Pauper Into Princess in First Look at 'Cinderella'

Sony Pictures/Kerry Brown Movie

The former Fifth Harmony star portrays the title charter in the musical adaptation of the classic fairytale with a modern twist, with Nicholas Galitzine starring as Prince Charming.

AceShowbiz - Here's your first look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella in Kay Cannon-directed pic. The singer/actress has been featured in first official images of the upcoming movie, showing her transformation from a pauper into a princess.

In one of the images, Cabello's title character is featured solo in what seems to be mid-musical number. Clad in her not-yet-elegant attire, she appears to be preparing a gown for a ball. The next shot shows Cinderella in her more glamorous look as she gazes into the eyes of Prince Robert a.k.a. Prince Charming, who is portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine.

The upcoming "Cinderella (2021)" movie is described as a musical adaptation of the classic fairytale with "a modern unique twist." In a statement from Amazon Studios Head, Jennifer Salke, she further gushed about the movie, "Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."

The movie was originally set for a theatrical distribution by Sony, before it was recently acquired by Amazon Studios for a digital release. "We are so proud of this film, and I'm thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios, who gives us the opportunity to share it safely with audiences around the world," Cannon tells EW of the move. "I cannot wait for people to watch, laugh, and sing along!"

While he admits that he initially "wasn't really that attracted to the Cinderella story," Cannon reveals what drove him to take on the project. "I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves," he explains.

He adds, "The biggest change is in Cinderella and [Nicholas Galitzine's] Prince, because Cinderella's like the alpha in this story and our Prince is a beta, and that's not normally the case - or, he evolves. In this story, everybody around Cinderella learns something from her and changes."

Also starring Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Missy Elliott and others, the musical film will be released on Amazon in September.