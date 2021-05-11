'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star casually comes out as a member of LGBTQ+ community after admitting that he's totally crushing on the 'charming' and 'hot' 'Watermelon Sugar' singer.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett has had a totally unexpected coming out moment. The actor appeared to have let slip of his sexuality while gushing over Harry Styles during a Q&A with Clevver News.

During the interview, the 20-year-old singer/actor was asked, "What is it about Harry Styles that you admire?" Not being able to hide his crush on the British crooner, he replied to the question, "What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he's also very well rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion."

"I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much but when he talks, it matters," he went on raving about the One Direction star. "He's just cool, he's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool."

"Also he's hot, you know. He's very charming too. Lots of things," Joshua added, before casually saying, "I guess this also my coming out video, I guess, uh..."

Joshua was later asked when he's going to collaborate with Harry, to which he jokingly responded, "Why don't you ask Harry that! I'm just kidding, I haven't been responding to his calls. I should probably get back to him. He just keeps asking me to do an album, and I'm like, 'Dude, let's just do one song and then we can worry about the album. Calm down.' " Expressing his real wish that he could collaborate with the Grammy-winning artist, he said, "Anyway, one day. One day soon, let's manifest it, let's make it happen."

Joshua, who has been involved in a rumored love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, later shared a message about toxic masculinity after his seemingly "coming out" video. On Monday, May 10, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star penned on Instagram, "In my experience, and many others, it's taught and expected that 'Boys Don't Cry'. What on the surface might seem like a minor oversight, I believe is much, much deeper issue. I, like most men, was taught NOT to cry growing up. I was forced to suppress my 'sensitive side'. But here's the thing, suppressing your emotions as a child will crush your spirit and bury your heart alive."

He continued along with a video of him singing a song about the topic, "Growing up, I was belittled by influential adults and peers (male & female). At age 11, I mentally beat myself up nightly." Letting others who share the same experience with him know that they're not along, he added, "If you're surprised and numbed - I don't blame you. You're part of a cycle. A long generational cycle of men who stopped truly feeling. I'm still practicing allowing myself to feel. (All anyone wants is to feel love, peace and acceptance anyway). Boys, please take the time to evaluate your emotional health."