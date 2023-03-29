 

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' actor, who claims he's part of the LGBT community, is ridiculed on social media after sharing a shirtless mirror selfie following his baptism in an anti-gay mega church.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett has landed in hot water for his new social media post. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star has been clowned for sharing a thirst trap following his recent controversial baptism.

On Tuesday, March 28, the 22-year-old actor made use of his Instagram Story to share a photo of him posing in the bathroom. In the mirror selfie, he could be seen baring her toned body while sporting a dark blue towel to cover up his lower body.

Underneath the picture, Joshua cheekily wrote, "post-shot-shower-selfie-slay." Upon learning of the image, fans quickly rushed to Twitter to share their opinions, with one saying, "this is so very not christian from him."

  Editors' Pick

Another tweeted, "god wouldn't like this." A separate social media user chimed in, "none of those words are in the bible btw." Someone else added, "His relationship with god is going great I see…," while another suggested, "he knew he had to escape the conversion allegations."

Last month, Joshua was heavily criticized after he appeared to get baptized by an anti-gay mega church despite him claiming he's part of the LGBT community. Responding to the backlash, the young singer/actor issued a statement that read, "i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

Joshua first publicized his belief in Christianity in January. On January 5, he tweeted, "Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. turn away from hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him."

Joshua also shared his spiritual journey during an interview with Rolling Stone. "A few months ago I asked God to 'send me a sign when I write the truth.' I typed 'Jesus is the way,' nothing happened, then I added, 'Jesus is the *only* way' and the light turned on in my living room," he said,

"I have also first hand encountered Jesus twice. The experiences were richer and more vivid than anything in my entire life. I look forward to speaking about it soon," he went on sharing, before concluding, "For those concerned about me be sure of this: I'm better than I have ever been. The peace I feel is far beyond what I thought possible."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe
Related Posts
Joshua Bassett Shuts Down Fan Heckling About Olivia Rodrigo at His Show

Joshua Bassett Shuts Down Fan Heckling About Olivia Rodrigo at His Show

Joshua Bassett Sparks Controversy After Preaching About God at Kids' Choice Awards

Joshua Bassett Sparks Controversy After Preaching About God at Kids' Choice Awards

Joshua Bassett Issues Statement After Getting Baptized by Anti-Gay Mega Church

Joshua Bassett Issues Statement After Getting Baptized by Anti-Gay Mega Church

Joshua Bassett Says He's Diagnosed With Septic Shock After Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' Out

Joshua Bassett Says He's Diagnosed With Septic Shock After Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' Out

Latest News
John Boyega Remains 'Grounded' Despite Success
  • Mar 29, 2023

John Boyega Remains 'Grounded' Despite Success

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage
  • Mar 29, 2023

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce Decision Not Made 'Hastily'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce Decision Not Made 'Hastily'

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism
  • Mar 29, 2023

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment
  • Mar 29, 2023

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

Samantha Fox Thinks Social Media Pressures Young Women
  • Mar 29, 2023

Samantha Fox Thinks Social Media Pressures Young Women

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says