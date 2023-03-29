Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' actor, who claims he's part of the LGBT community, is ridiculed on social media after sharing a shirtless mirror selfie following his baptism in an anti-gay mega church.

AceShowbiz - Joshua Bassett has landed in hot water for his new social media post. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star has been clowned for sharing a thirst trap following his recent controversial baptism.

On Tuesday, March 28, the 22-year-old actor made use of his Instagram Story to share a photo of him posing in the bathroom. In the mirror selfie, he could be seen baring her toned body while sporting a dark blue towel to cover up his lower body.

Underneath the picture, Joshua cheekily wrote, "post-shot-shower-selfie-slay." Upon learning of the image, fans quickly rushed to Twitter to share their opinions, with one saying, "this is so very not christian from him."

Another tweeted, "god wouldn't like this." A separate social media user chimed in, "none of those words are in the bible btw." Someone else added, "His relationship with god is going great I see…," while another suggested, "he knew he had to escape the conversion allegations."

Last month, Joshua was heavily criticized after he appeared to get baptized by an anti-gay mega church despite him claiming he's part of the LGBT community. Responding to the backlash, the young singer/actor issued a statement that read, "i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!"

Joshua first publicized his belief in Christianity in January. On January 5, he tweeted, "Jesus Christ is the only way. His death and resurrection are historically documented. turn away from hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him."

Joshua also shared his spiritual journey during an interview with Rolling Stone. "A few months ago I asked God to 'send me a sign when I write the truth.' I typed 'Jesus is the way,' nothing happened, then I added, 'Jesus is the *only* way' and the light turned on in my living room," he said,

"I have also first hand encountered Jesus twice. The experiences were richer and more vivid than anything in my entire life. I look forward to speaking about it soon," he went on sharing, before concluding, "For those concerned about me be sure of this: I'm better than I have ever been. The peace I feel is far beyond what I thought possible."

