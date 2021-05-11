 
 

Tom Parker Plans to Have More Children With Wife Amid Battle With Brain Cancer

Having been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called glioblastoma, The Wanted singer claims that he is responded well to the treatment and his tumor has reduced in size.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Parker and wife Kelsey are planning on having more children. The Wanted singer has been undergoing rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called glioblastoma.

According to the couple, Tom has responded well to the treatment and the tumor has reduced in size, with the pair now looking to the future of their family.

"Glad You Came" singer Tom had been expecting his second child, son Bhodi, with his wife when he was diagnosed with the illness, and he and Kelsey are now hoping to give him and daughter Aurelia a sibling.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Kelsey said, "We are planning for more children - I've always wanted a big family and I think we'll end up with four."

"There's only a 16-month age gap between our two children and it's definitely been a lot, even without taking into account our circumstances, so I won't be having children that close in age again -- doing that once was enough," she added.

She went on to reveal that she and Tom have decided how they will tell their kids about Tom's tumor when they are old enough to understand.

"I want them to know that life isn't always rosy, but we get through it. I know we will say, 'Dad has a brain tumor but he is fighting it,' " added Kelsey.

"We are looking to our future with nothing but positivity. Tom will always be my Tom and we'll get through it together, like we always do."

