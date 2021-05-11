 
 

Village People's Victor Willis Blasts The Weeknd for Continued Protest Against Grammys

In an open letter shared on Facebook, the founder of the legendary disco group implies that the 'Save Your Tears' crooner is a hypocrite for his refusal to participate in the award ceremony.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Victor Willis has some words to say to The Weeknd. Upon learning the "Save Your Tears" singer continued his protest against Grammys, the founder of legendary disco group Village People blasted him in an open letter.

The 69-year-old shared his message on Facebook on Monday, May 10. "Open Letter to 'The Weeknd': Pssst, 'The Weeknd,' lighten up on the Grammys already why don't cha!? I know a thing or two about attacking the Grammys, and their once secret committees. I must say you're not handling this in the spirit of black protest of this important issue," he began his lengthy note.

"You see, while black artists like me were making honest complaints about the secret committees, you were busy racking up one Grammy after another under those secret committees. I don't recall you complaining about the secret committees when you were benefitting from those secret committees," the musician added. "But on the one occasion the secret committees didn't benefit you, the Grammys are suddenly corrupt, and it's off with their heads?"

The "Y.M.C.A." songwriter went on, "Under the circumstances, you're much too talented to be pouting about the Grammys. And it seems you're out for blood inspite of the secret committees eliminations. Negative." He concluded his letter by suggesting The Weeknd to cut [Harvey Mason Jr.] "some slack," noting that the African American, who was recently appointed chief of the Academy, has been striving towards "real meaningful and historic changes" for the sake of the music industry.

Victor's letter came just days after The Weeknd declared that he still refused to participate in Grammy Awards although the Recording Academy bosses scrapped the controversial Grammy nomination review committees. "Even though I won't be submitting my music, the Grammys' recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award (show) and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process," he said in a statement.

In a statement to Variety, the ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid pointed out, "The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag. I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it's an important start." He further stated, "I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future."

The Weeknd first called out the Grammys back in November 2020 for snubbing him. Making use of Twitter, he argued, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

