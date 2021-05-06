Willow Smith Left Mom Jada Pinkett in Tears After Surprising Her With Wicket Wisdom Reunion

Instagram Celebrity

In a special Mother's Day edition of 'Red Table Talk', the former frontwoman of the metal band admits that her heart 'bursts in a thousand different ways' because of her daughter's sweet tribute.

AceShowbiz - Willow Smith is making her mother cry for a good reason. In honor of Mother's Day, the "Whip My Hair" hitmaker gave a sweet surprise to Jada Pinkett Smith by reuniting her former Wicket Wisdom bandmates for one special performance.

In a Mother's Day edition of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk", the 20-year-old took the stage with Michael Anderson, Pocket Honore, Taylor Graves, and Ronald Bruner Jr. to perform one of the metal band's songs. Her thoughtful gift got her 49-year-old mother so emotional that she could not hold back her tears.

Before surprising Jada, Willow explained to the viewers in the beginning of the special episode, "For the last three months I've been planning a huge surprise for my mom. She has no idea that I've been orchestrating this reunion. There's a crew that's going to set up the gift right here." She was referring to her family mansion's driveway.

Willow continued to spill how much she adored her mom's rock band. "When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around," she recalled.

The daughter of Will Smith additionally sang praises for her talented mother. "My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically bada**," she raved. "She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom."

Willow also dished on the reason why she decided to reunite the band for Mother's Day. "I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life," she stated. "Because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.' "

Before pulling off the surprise stunt, Willow could be seen telling Jada in the episode, "I just want to say Happy Mother's Day and you're just always gonna be superwoman and bada** b**tch." She then led her mother and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris outside where Wicked Wisdom waited secretly.

After Willow delivered the special performance, emotional Jada gave her a big hug. The band's former frontwoman later took to her Instagram account to share a clip of her daughter's surprise and write a sweet note that read, "My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way. I love you Willow [love]."