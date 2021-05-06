 
 

Trey Songz Slapped With Battery Lawsuit for Allegedly Punching Bartender at 2019 Concert

Trey Songz Slapped With Battery Lawsuit for Allegedly Punching Bartender at 2019 Concert
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Can't Help But Wait' hitmaker is accused of attacking the bartender in the head with a closed fist after the latter tried to warn him not to sit on the bar.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz found himself entangled in a legal trouble yet again. Having been accused of punching a bartender at a concert back in 2019, the "Can't Help But Wait" hitmaker was slapped with a battery lawsuit.

The bartender sued Trey after the singer allegedly assaulted him while working at the Hollywood Palladium in May that year. In court documents obtained by TMZ, the man claimed that the 36-year-old star first jumped and sat on the bar to watch Cardi B's show, which is completely against the venue's policy.

The plaintiff said that he already warned Trey not to sit on the bar, but the latter reportedly neglected his request. Thus, the former put his hand on the crooner's back to get his attention. However, the "Neighbors Know My Name" singer turned around and attacked him in the head with a closed fist, then looked at the other bartenders before going back to watch the concert.

  See also...

The bartender, whose identity has yet to be unveiled, is seeking unspecified damages. He cited physical and psychological injury in the lawsuit.

The report came after Trey was taken into police custody in late January for physically assaulting a cop in Kansas City. He got into a fight with the police after he was ordered to wear a mask while watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released just one day after his arrest. A clip obtained by TMZ also proved that he didn't break the stadium's COVID-19 safety protocols because he pulled down his mask just to eat a cup of french fries, which was allowed by the stadium rules.

In late April, it was reported that Trey will face no charge in the case. Spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor's office, Mike Mansur, said that police did not file charges against the singer due to "insufficient evidence."

You can share this post!

Zonnique Calmly Handles Fan Trolling Her Over T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal

Willow Smith Left Mom Jada Pinkett in Tears After Surprising Her With Wicket Wisdom Reunion
Related Posts
Trey Songz Will Face No Charge Following Fight With Cop

Trey Songz Will Face No Charge Following Fight With Cop

Trey Songz Caught Getting Cozy With Cydney Christine After Controversial Spitting Video

Trey Songz Caught Getting Cozy With Cydney Christine After Controversial Spitting Video

Trey Songz Called Out for Spitting in Two Women's Mouths Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Trey Songz Called Out for Spitting in Two Women's Mouths Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'