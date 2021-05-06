Trey Songz Slapped With Battery Lawsuit for Allegedly Punching Bartender at 2019 Concert

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Can't Help But Wait' hitmaker is accused of attacking the bartender in the head with a closed fist after the latter tried to warn him not to sit on the bar.

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz found himself entangled in a legal trouble yet again. Having been accused of punching a bartender at a concert back in 2019, the "Can't Help But Wait" hitmaker was slapped with a battery lawsuit.

The bartender sued Trey after the singer allegedly assaulted him while working at the Hollywood Palladium in May that year. In court documents obtained by TMZ, the man claimed that the 36-year-old star first jumped and sat on the bar to watch Cardi B's show, which is completely against the venue's policy.

The plaintiff said that he already warned Trey not to sit on the bar, but the latter reportedly neglected his request. Thus, the former put his hand on the crooner's back to get his attention. However, the "Neighbors Know My Name" singer turned around and attacked him in the head with a closed fist, then looked at the other bartenders before going back to watch the concert.

The bartender, whose identity has yet to be unveiled, is seeking unspecified damages. He cited physical and psychological injury in the lawsuit.

The report came after Trey was taken into police custody in late January for physically assaulting a cop in Kansas City. He got into a fight with the police after he was ordered to wear a mask while watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released just one day after his arrest. A clip obtained by TMZ also proved that he didn't break the stadium's COVID-19 safety protocols because he pulled down his mask just to eat a cup of french fries, which was allowed by the stadium rules.

In late April, it was reported that Trey will face no charge in the case. Spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor's office, Mike Mansur, said that police did not file charges against the singer due to "insufficient evidence."