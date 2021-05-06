Ben Affleck Plans on 'Hanging Out Again' With Jennifer Lopez After Amid Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' actor and his former fiancee are reported to 'have lots to talk about' following her split from MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck may meet up with Jennifer Lopez again anytime soon. The "Zack Snyder's Justice League" actor, who was hit with reconciliation rumors with the "On the Floor" hitmaker following her split from Alex Rodriguez, reportedly plans on "hanging out again" with her.

"They have a great time hanging out," a source said of the exes when speaking to PEOPLE. "It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about." While the two are currently in Los Angeles, the source added, "They plan on hanging out again."

The reports came just days after Ben reportedly made multiple day visits to Jennifer's Bel-Air home. About the meetup, a source told Page Six, "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house."

According to multiple outlets, the "Gone Girl" leading man was first seen leaving the "Shotgun Wedding" actress' mansion on April 28. The following day, he was seen being picked up by her white Escalade SUV at the Hotel Bel-Air and returned to the hotel less than four hours later. Before the home visits, the pair allegedly met at the same hotel on April 22. Despite the meetings, they were unveiled to be just "friends … they've never not been."

The reunions came just weeks after Jennifer confirmed her split from Alex. In a statement for "Today" show, they said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

Jennifer and Ben, who first met on the set of "Gigli", were together for 18 months. After getting engaged in November 2002, they decided to call it off in January 2004. While the singer married longtime friend Marc Anthony following the breakup, her ex-fiance moved on to date and marry Jennifer Garner. However, both marriages ended in a divorce.