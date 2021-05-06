Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

HBO TV

The network shares a look at Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, as well as Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent.

AceShowbiz - HBO has offered a slew of first-look pictures of its upcoming show "House of the Dragon". Shared on the show's official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 5, the pictures feature Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen which are played by Emma D'Arcy And Matt Smith respectively.

In the photo, Emma's Rhaehyra is standing in front of Matt's Daemon. Both of them are seen donning Targaryen's signature platinum blonde hair and royal gowns while having an intense meeting by the shore.

In the official character description, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first-born child of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), is depicted as a dragonrider and of pure Valyrian blood. "Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man," reads the description. Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen, the king's younger brother and heir to the throne, is described as "a peerless warrior and a dragonrider" who "possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."

The network also shares a look at Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, who is portrayed by Steve Toussaint. In the character's first-look picture, he can be seen posing by the ocean. The Lord of House Velaryon is a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. Known as the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, he "built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Fans are also offered the look at the Hightowers. In the last photo that are shared by the network, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is joined by his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Otto is Hand of the King who loyally and faithfully serves both Viserys and his realm. "As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne," the official character description reads.

As for Alicent, she is depicted as a "comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood", "House of Dragon" is set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and will follow the House Targaryen. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are the "Game of Thrones" spin-off's showrunners with Martin serving as executive producer.

As the production started in April, "House of the Dragon" is set to arrive sometime in 2022.