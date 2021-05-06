 
 

Adele Dazzles in Makeup-Free Portrait Released in Celebration of Her 33rd Birthday

As she commemorates her special occasion with a set of new photos, the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker is asked by fans about her forthcoming album in the comment section.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele has turned 33 years old. In commemoration of her special day, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker unleashed a series of photos on her social media account, treating fans to her dazzling makeup-free look.

On Wednesday, May 5, the Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share three fun photos of herself. The first snap saw a black-and-white portrait of her smiling without any makeup on. In the image, the "Hello" singer was seen sporting a black top and a pair of hoop earrings.

The second picture displayed Adele being cheery in a colorful swimming suit, whereas the third and last snap captured her while she twirled around in a long tie-dye black dress. Along with the post, the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker simply wrote a caption that read, "Thirty Free."

Fans were quick to praise Adele's stunning look in the pictures. One fan wrote in the comment section of the post, "SHE IS COMING FOR SLAY!!!!!!" Another exclaimed, "Happy birthday, queen!" Other fans, meanwhile, used the opportunity to ask her about new music. "Happy birthday you absolute goddess! New music soon please and thank you [love]," one of the inquiries read.

An Instagrammer speculated that Adele's caption might refer to a new album since the"Rumour Has It" singer used her age to title her previous albums. "Is this the album announcement or?" the user asked. Even Ellen DeGeneres seemed to have supported the title idea by writing, "Happy birthday! I hope that's the name of your next album."

It has been a while since Adele came out with an album. Her last record was 2015's "25". Back in January, the mother of one celebrated the 10th anniversary of her "21" album. Alongside the album cover, she wrote on Instagram, "Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x."

