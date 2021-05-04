Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother's Day Early as She Brings Mom on Stage at Vax Live Concert

Instagram Music

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker introduces her mother to fans as she invites the matriarch to join her on stage and perform a duet at the Global Citizen concert in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez celebrated America's Mother's Day (09May21) holiday one week early after inviting her mum to join her for a mini duet onstage at Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

The show was pre-taped in Los Angeles on Sunday (02May21), when J.Lo decided to introduce the audience to her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, as she prepared to perform a rendition of Neil Diamond's classic hit "Sweet Caroline".

Explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the close pair to spend months apart, the superstar told the crowd, "(I) didn't even get to spend Christmas with my mum this year - first time in my whole life. We've been away (for) too long, but she's here with me tonight and she is vaccinated."

"And when I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to always sing to me when I was a baby," Jennifer continued. "So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight."

Guadalupe was brought out onstage halfway through the tune, and shared how she used to customise the lyrics to sing, "Sweet Jennifer," to her baby girl.

"OK, we're going to sing that. Let's do it like a lullaby. Sing it to them just like you used to sing it to me, OK?" J.Lo instructed her mum, before launching into the duet.

Elsewhere in her set, the singer/actress celebrated the fact everyone in attendance could be "all here in the same room" as she also saluted the "beautiful" individuals taking part.

"We've been away from our loved ones for too long, but we're back," she smiled.

"But while it's getting better for us, there are people all over the world, especially in Africa, India and in the Latin world who still need our help and our vaccines," she continued. "That's why we're here tonight."

Selena Gomez hosted the big fundraising gig, while Oscar winner H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, and J Balvin also hit the stage.

There were additional appearances from U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as the likes of Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn, J.Lo's ex Ben Affleck, and Prince Harry, who delivered an impassioned speech, encouraging people to work together to help end the COVID-19 pandemic by improving access to testing facilities and vaccinations to those in poverty-stricken nations.

Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World is set to air in the U.S. on Saturday (08May21).