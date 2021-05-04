 
 

Billie Eilish Feels 'Really Offended' When She's Praised for Being 'Comfortable in Her Bigger Skin'

Billie Eilish Feels 'Really Offended' When She's Praised for Being 'Comfortable in Her Bigger Skin'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is 'taking back power' after struggling with body insecurities as she flaunts her curves in a sexy lingerie for the front page of British Vogue.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish was "really offended" when people praised her for "feeling comfortable in her bigger skin."

The "Your Power" singer has been unveiled as the latest British Vogue magazine cover star, for which she posed in a lingerie-style corset and skirt.

And the hitmaker has explained that she started wearing baggy clothing because of her insecurities about her body, which were "the initial reason" for her depression when she was "younger."

"It made me really offended when people were like, 'Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin,' " she admitted. "Jesus Christ?! Good for me? F**k off. The more the internet and the world care about somebody that's doing something they're not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it's even worse."

  See also...

Billie insisted that women should feel "empowered" whether they show off their skin or hide their body behind oversized clothes.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a s**t and you're a w**re," she sighed. "If I am, then I'm proud. Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin - or not - should not take any respect away from you."

And the "Bad Guy" star is "taking back that power" and has vowed to wear and do whatever she wants to make herself "feel good."

On wearing a corset while promoting body positivity, she said, "My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing... if you feel like you look good, you look good."

"It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I'm not letting myself be owned anymore."

You can share this post!

The Weeknd Remains Uninterested in Joining Grammys Despite Changes in Nomination Process

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother's Day Early as She Brings Mom on Stage at Vax Live Concert
Related Posts
Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Billie Eilish Star-Struck by Famous Fans in Vogue's 'Ask a Legend' Interview

Billie Eilish Star-Struck by Famous Fans in Vogue's 'Ask a Legend' Interview

Billie Eilish Joins Timothee Chalamet as Co-Chair of 2021 MET Gala

Billie Eilish Joins Timothee Chalamet as Co-Chair of 2021 MET Gala

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture