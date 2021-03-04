Lori Loughlin Volunteering in First Pics Since Prison Release

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Fuller House' alum, who served jail time for nearly two months for her role in the widespread college admissions scandal, is seen handing out meals in Los Angeles through Project Angel Food.

Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin has been spotted for the first time since her prison release. More than two months after completing her jail sentence for her role in the widespread college admissions scandal, the former "Fuller House" star was caught on camera volunteering in Los Angeles.

In several snaps obtained by Page Six, the 56-year-old was seen delivering food through Project Angel Food on Tuesday, March 2. According to the organization's website, the organization "prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day."

For the particular outing, Lori opted to go with a blue and red "California" sweater, a pair of jeans, baby blue tennis shoes and a Project Angel Food baseball cap. She completed her casual look by wearing a necklace, a face mask, as well as sunglasses.

Project Angel Food's head communications Brad Bessey told PEOPLE that Lori carried on volunteering even after she "completed her community service in early February." He further complimented her by stating, "We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."

Lori was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on December 28, 2020. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli previously pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to help their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli secure places at the University of Southern California.

Lori, who has since got her passport back, also paid off $150,000 fine and completed 100 hours of community service. She will be under supervised release for two years after completing her two-month prison sentence. As for her fashion designer husband, he is still serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, but has also paid a $250,000 fine.

Mossimo's request for early prison release over health fears amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was dismissed by a judge in January. His sentence will come to an end in April. Upon his release, he will serve 250 hours of community service.