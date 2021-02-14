Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

WENN Celebrity

The 'Full House' actress has been granted her request to get her passport back after she completed a two-month jail sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution.

AceShowbiz - Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin has been granted her request for the return of her passport after completing her prison sentence for fraud.

The "Full House" star served two months behind bars late last year (20) for her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal, and as she continues to adjust to normal life, her lawyers asked for representatives at the United States Pretrial Services Office to hand back her travel documents.

Now her wish has been approved, paving the way for Loughlin to travel once more - within the terms of her supervised release, reports TMZ.

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, remains in prison - his five-month sentence will come to an end in April.

Meanwhile, Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December (20).

The couple were convicted as part of a scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities. They paid $500,000 (£370,000) to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Mossimo Giannulli was recently denied early release from prison after he cited health fears amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The judge insisted the fashion designer didn't give compelling enough reasons to spend the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

The judge sided with U.S. attorney who previously argued that "any reduction in Giannulli's sentence would be widely publicized, thereby undermining the deterrent effect of the sentence the Court imposed."