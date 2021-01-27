 
 

Lori Loughlin's Husband Denied Early Release From Jail

A judge has dismissed Mossimo Giannulli's request to get early release from prison after he was released from solitary confinement following nearly two months in a small, single cell.

AceShowbiz - Actress Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will not be leaving prison early, despite his health fears.

Lawyers for the fashion designer petitioned lawmakers for an early release, citing coronavirus fears, but a judge overseeing the case has shot the request down.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the judge insists Giannulli, who is serving five months behind bars for his part in the 2019 college admissions scandal, didn't give compelling enough reasons to spend the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

Mossimo was in solitary confinement when the request was first filed. He has been let back into the general population.

The judge insists prison officials are getting better at handling COVID issues, and the vaccine is on the way, so Giannulli can stay put.

His wife, Lori, served two months behind bars and was released in December (20).

The judge sided with U.S. attorney who previously opposed Mossimo Giannulli's request for early prison release.

While acknowledging Mossimo's condition in jail, the attorney insisted, "It does not provide a basis to reduce the sentence that this Court concluded was just and appropriate."

The attorney went on arguing that "any reduction in Giannulli's sentence would be widely publicized, thereby undermining the deterrent effect of the sentence the Court imposed," and thus suggested that "the Court deny Giannulli's motion to modify his sentence to home confinement."

Besides jail sentences, the couple were slapped with fines after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters score places at the University of Southern California (USC).

