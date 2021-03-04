 
 

SZA's Fan Exposes Her for Allegedly Lying About Personal Information

SZA's Fan Exposes Her for Allegedly Lying About Personal Information
Instagram
Celebrity

A fan has taken to social media to attack the 'Good Days' singer, accusing her of lying about her personal details including her marine biology degree and some trivial things she's said before.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - SZA may seem to be one of unproblematic R&B singers in the current music industry. However, a fan took to social media to attack the "Good Days" singer, accusing her of lying about her personal details including her marine biology degree.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Tuesday, March 2, the fan detailed everything that the person believed SZA was lying about. The user alluded that the singer lied about never having a TV by posting a photo of SZA sitting in front of a TV. The person also tried to shut down SZA's claims that she's "not a cake or pie person" by sharing a picture of her enjoying a birthday cake.

Another thing SZA was allegedly lying about was her freckles. The Twitter user said that the freckles were actually "fake" and "badly drawn." The singer was also accused of lying about her real hair.

  See also...

Additionally, the account talked about rumors that Drake "messed with Sza when she was minor." The person wrote, "She had to come out and clear up some things so people wouldn't think she was a minor but all this did was reveal she's been lying about her age. She claimed to be born in 1991 but her EP has her birth year [1989]."

"In an interview she did, she claimed she had a marine biology degree from an Ivy League school but she went to Delaware State and flunked out. she didn't graduate," the account tweeted. Another post saw the person accusing SZA of lying about having an allergy to "most fruits and vegetables" because "she has said before in the past how much she loves salad."

Concluding her thread, the person, however, denied urging people to cancel the "All the Stars" songstress. "Nobody is telling you to cancel Sza for some lying. Artists have done way worse and still get streams. They're harmless lies. What makes it funny is how random and pointless the lies are. That's all. It's all fun and games. Just jokes. Y'all making it too deep lol," said the person.

Meanwhile, SZA has yet to respond to the accusations.

You can share this post!

Lori Loughlin Volunteering in First Pics Since Prison Release

Tim Allen Shades Donald Trump Critics as 'the Lynching Crowd'
Related Posts
SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

SZA Clarifies She Dated Drake in 2009: 'Completely Innocent'

SZA Clarifies She Dated Drake in 2009: 'Completely Innocent'

SZA Seemingly Reacts to Drake's Dating Confession After Unfollowing Him on Instagram

SZA Seemingly Reacts to Drake's Dating Confession After Unfollowing Him on Instagram

SZA Celebrating as Juneteenth Officially Becomes State Holiday in Her Native New Jersey

SZA Celebrating as Juneteenth Officially Becomes State Holiday in Her Native New Jersey

Most Read
Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter
Celebrity

Coi Leray Says She's 'Embarrassed' to Be Benzino's Daughter

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

DaniLeigh Changes Her Ethnicity Claims After Saying She's 39% West African

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

'Degrassi' Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29, Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Deb Antney Thought Safaree Samuels Was a Gay Friend of Nicki Minaj During Their Relationship

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Donald and Melania Trump Ripped After It's Revealed They Quietly Got COVID Vaccine

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Dies at 73 in Hospital

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Paris Hilton Blasts David Letterman for 'Purposely Trying to Humiliate' Her in 2007 Interview

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Azealia Banks Dumps Fiance Ryder Ripps Just One Week After Engagement

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Bhad Bhabie Defends Speaking Out Against Dr. Phil for Allegedly Sending Teens to Abusive Facility

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Wendy Williams Refuses to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Add Sixth Child to Family Just Months After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

Azealia Banks Calls Out Public for Not Checking T.I. Despite His Alleged Violent Threats to Her

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Hanging Out With Brightwire CEO Following Olivier Sarkozy Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Hanging Out With Brightwire CEO Following Olivier Sarkozy Divorce