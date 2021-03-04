SZA's Fan Exposes Her for Allegedly Lying About Personal Information

Instagram Celebrity

A fan has taken to social media to attack the 'Good Days' singer, accusing her of lying about her personal details including her marine biology degree and some trivial things she's said before.

AceShowbiz - SZA may seem to be one of unproblematic R&B singers in the current music industry. However, a fan took to social media to attack the "Good Days" singer, accusing her of lying about her personal details including her marine biology degree.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Tuesday, March 2, the fan detailed everything that the person believed SZA was lying about. The user alluded that the singer lied about never having a TV by posting a photo of SZA sitting in front of a TV. The person also tried to shut down SZA's claims that she's "not a cake or pie person" by sharing a picture of her enjoying a birthday cake.

Another thing SZA was allegedly lying about was her freckles. The Twitter user said that the freckles were actually "fake" and "badly drawn." The singer was also accused of lying about her real hair.

Additionally, the account talked about rumors that Drake "messed with Sza when she was minor." The person wrote, "She had to come out and clear up some things so people wouldn't think she was a minor but all this did was reveal she's been lying about her age. She claimed to be born in 1991 but her EP has her birth year [1989]."

"In an interview she did, she claimed she had a marine biology degree from an Ivy League school but she went to Delaware State and flunked out. she didn't graduate," the account tweeted. Another post saw the person accusing SZA of lying about having an allergy to "most fruits and vegetables" because "she has said before in the past how much she loves salad."

Concluding her thread, the person, however, denied urging people to cancel the "All the Stars" songstress. "Nobody is telling you to cancel Sza for some lying. Artists have done way worse and still get streams. They're harmless lies. What makes it funny is how random and pointless the lies are. That's all. It's all fun and games. Just jokes. Y'all making it too deep lol," said the person.

Meanwhile, SZA has yet to respond to the accusations.