 

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

The former 'Full House' actress pokes fun at herself as she parodies her controversial college admissions scandal in an episode of the HBO television show.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin made light of her past involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal in an episode of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm". In the Sunday, March 10 episode titled "The Gettysburg Address," Loughlin portrayed herself as an avid golfer seeking entry into a ritzy country club after being blacklisted due to the scandal.

With the help of Larry David, who delivered a rousing speech inspired by Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, Loughlin gained access to the club. However, it quickly became clear that she had not learned her lesson. She used a fake medical diagnosis to park in a handicapped spot, bribed staff for a better tee time, and lied about her scorecard.

According to executive producer Jeff Schaffer, Loughlin was enthusiastic about playing the role. "We pitched the concept of how competitive she is and how she's willing to break the rules," he said. "She makes the episode."

Loughlin, who served a two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the scandal, has recently returned to television in Hallmark and Great American Family movies. Executive producer Schaffer believes her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" appearance will lead to more opportunities for her.

The episode garnered attention for its pointed jabs at Loughlin's controversial past. It highlighted the ongoing fallout from the Varsity Blues scandal, in which celebrities like Felicity Huffman and Katie Couric were implicated.

Despite the episode's humorous tone, it also addressed the seriousness of Loughlin's actions. David's speech emphasized the importance of learning from one's mistakes and aspiring to become a better person.

