 
 

Report: 'RHOA' to Cast a Female Comedian for Season 14

Report: 'RHOA' to Cast a Female Comedian for Season 14
TV

According to a new report, Bravo has been 'putting out fillers to see who might potentially be a good fit' for upcoming season 14 of the popular reality TV show.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like Bravo wants "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" to have women from various backgrounds. A new report suggests that the production team of the popular reality TV show wants to cast a female comedian for its upcoming season.

Sources spill to theJasmineBRAND that Bravo has been "putting out fillers to see who might potentially be a good fit." Meanwhile, the site notes that the production has yet to make decision who will return for the upcoming season.

In the current season 13, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and newcomer Drew Sidora appear as full-time peach holders. As for LaToya Ali, Shamea Morton, Tanya Sam and Falynn Guobadia, they are currently serving as friends of the show.

  See also...

The new season made headlines with its StripperGate in which Porsha and Tanya allegedly had a threesome with a male stripper at Cynthia's wild bachelorette party. That night, the ladies begged Michael "B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER" Bolwaire to stay and party with them even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Even though the Housewives tried to cover as many as cameras they found at the house, they missed one camera that was put outside as it captured some of what happened inside the house. The next day, Kenya woke up and claimed that she heard sex noises coming from Porsha's second bedroom. After grilling everyone if they also heard what she heard, she concluded that it must have been Porsha and Tanya Sam who hooked up with the stripper.

"I heard a lot -- and other people heard a lot, very specific things. Very specific things and very specific voices," so she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. She also shared that she found it unfair "that people will call that pot-stirring."

You can share this post!

OMB Peezy Arrested for Shooting on Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Set
Related Posts
'RHOA': Kenya Moore Claims She Heard Sex Noises Amid StripperGate

'RHOA': Kenya Moore Claims She Heard Sex Noises Amid StripperGate

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

NeNe Leakes Accuses Porsha Williams of Staying Silent to Keep Her 'Paycheck'

NeNe Leakes Accuses Porsha Williams of Staying Silent to Keep Her 'Paycheck'

'RHOA': LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora Almost Have Catfight During Cast Trip

'RHOA': LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora Almost Have Catfight During Cast Trip

Most Read
Royal Expert Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview 'Ridiculous'
TV

Royal Expert Dubs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview 'Ridiculous'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has This to Say About Killing Real-Life Husband in '9-1-1'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has This to Say About Killing Real-Life Husband in '9-1-1'

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' Teases 'Shocking Things' in First Promos

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

'Bachelor' Women Tell-All: Brittany and Anna Reconcile Following Escort Girl Rumors

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Season 20 Premiere Recap: Singers Perform for Blind Auditions

Taylor Swift Rips Netflix for 'Deeply Sexist Joke' in 'Ginny and Georgia'

Taylor Swift Rips Netflix for 'Deeply Sexist Joke' in 'Ginny and Georgia'

Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Emmanuel Acho to Take Over Chris Harrison's Hosting Duty in 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose'

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Spike Lee Develops Docuseries About New York's Loss and Survival Between 9/11 and COVID-19

Spike Lee Develops Docuseries About New York's Loss and Survival Between 9/11 and COVID-19

HFPA Acknowledge Black Representation Is Vital at 2021 Golden Globes

HFPA Acknowledge Black Representation Is Vital at 2021 Golden Globes

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor Grateful Prince Harry Is Comfortable Watching 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor Grateful Prince Harry Is Comfortable Watching 'The Crown'

Michaela Coel and Daisy Edgar-Jones Among Nominees at 2021 Royal TV Society Awards

Michaela Coel and Daisy Edgar-Jones Among Nominees at 2021 Royal TV Society Awards

'The Voice' Recap: Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn With Emotional Performance

'The Voice' Recap: Singer Earns Four-Chair Turn With Emotional Performance