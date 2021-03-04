Report: 'RHOA' to Cast a Female Comedian for Season 14

TV

According to a new report, Bravo has been 'putting out fillers to see who might potentially be a good fit' for upcoming season 14 of the popular reality TV show.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Bravo wants "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" to have women from various backgrounds. A new report suggests that the production team of the popular reality TV show wants to cast a female comedian for its upcoming season.

Sources spill to theJasmineBRAND that Bravo has been "putting out fillers to see who might potentially be a good fit." Meanwhile, the site notes that the production has yet to make decision who will return for the upcoming season.

In the current season 13, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and newcomer Drew Sidora appear as full-time peach holders. As for LaToya Ali, Shamea Morton, Tanya Sam and Falynn Guobadia, they are currently serving as friends of the show.

The new season made headlines with its StripperGate in which Porsha and Tanya allegedly had a threesome with a male stripper at Cynthia's wild bachelorette party. That night, the ladies begged Michael "B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER" Bolwaire to stay and party with them even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Even though the Housewives tried to cover as many as cameras they found at the house, they missed one camera that was put outside as it captured some of what happened inside the house. The next day, Kenya woke up and claimed that she heard sex noises coming from Porsha's second bedroom. After grilling everyone if they also heard what she heard, she concluded that it must have been Porsha and Tanya Sam who hooked up with the stripper.

"I heard a lot -- and other people heard a lot, very specific things. Very specific things and very specific voices," so she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. She also shared that she found it unfair "that people will call that pot-stirring."