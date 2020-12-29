 
 

Lori Loughlin Released After Two Months in Prison for College Bribery

The 'Fuller House' actress is reportedly free to return home after being released from a correctional institution in Dublin, California following her two-month sentence.

  • Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after completing a two-month sentence for her part in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

According to People, a legal source has confirmed the "Fuller House" actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, early on Monday (28Dec20) morning.

The disgraced actress began a two-month sentence on 30 October (20) after she admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple, part of a scandal -in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities, paid $500,000 (£370,000) to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Federal Bureau of Prisons officials previously confirmed Loughlin was set for release on 27 December.

The mum of two, who has paid off her $150,000 (£114,000) fine, will now have to spend two years on supervised release, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, who was sentenced to five months behind bars, has paid a $250,000 (£190,000) fine and will serve 250 hours of community service upon his release.

Olivia recently addressed the scandal in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. She admitted her family "messed up," but she just wanted "a second chance."

She insisted her parents' actions weren't completely "out of the ordinary" for the wealthy Los Angeles community they lived in, but she was "ashamed and embarrassed" she didn't understand the full extent of the scheme.

Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris was not so impressed as she responded, "I just don't have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you're not in school right now because, at the end of the day, you're gonna be OK..."

