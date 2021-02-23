 
 

Katy Perry Wanted to Have Twins Before Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

The 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker admits she 'used to wish for twins' before she welcomed her first child with husband-to-be Orlando Bloom in August last year.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry used to "wish for twins" before having daughter Daisy.

The "Smile" singer welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom with fiance Orlando Bloom into the world in August (20), and got back to work just weeks later filming TV show "American Idol". The latest episode of the talent show aired on Sunday night (21Feb21), with teenage siblings Liahona and Ammon telling the judges before they auditioned that there was "exactly one year" between them, prompting Katy to reply, "I used to wish for twins, and then I finally had a child, and I go, (that's) crazy."

Then, when the pair added that they were the oldest of eight children - leading to Katy looking mortified. Liahona and Ammon performed an original song for the panel, which scored them two tickets to the Hollywood segment of the competition.

Katy's admission about wanting twins comes just weeks after she credited baby Daisy for changing her life, and added, "I think that you realise that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."

"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you're ready."

Meanwhile, fellow "Idol" judge Luke Bryan hailed Katy Perry as a "tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night. Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule," he said in a previous interview. "But she's been a trouper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."

