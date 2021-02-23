Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba Recording 'Banger' Collaboration

Instagram/WENN Music

According to the 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actor, his next single coming out soon is a 'really cool' collaboration with the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba have teamed up on a new "banger," the actor and musician has revealed.

During an interview with MistaJam on CapitalFM's "The All-New Capital Weekender" show, Idris let slip that he's teamed up with the U.S. rap sensation and record producer Davido on a new tune.

"I'm doing more music, Jam you know what it's like, I'm trying to stay with it when we're not gigging now," he said. "So I've got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I'm looking forward to droppin'. I've got a bit of a banger, I don't want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that's coming. Shout out to the fanatics."

The "Luther" star has previously teamed up with the likes of grime star Wiley, Sean Paul, and MC Kah-Lo on tracks.

Meanwhile, Idris previously revealed he would love to perform with pop megastar Taylor Swift.

The "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" actor starred alongside the "Love Story" hitmaker in 2019's "Cats" and later said he'd love to join the Grammy-winner on stage in the future.

"I've known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work," he said. "She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen."