 
 

Paris Hilton Plans to Take Carter Reum's Last Name After Upcoming Wedding

Instagram
Celebrity

Following her recent engagement, the 'This Is Paris' podcaster opens up about her desire to take her fiance's last name after they exchange wedding vows.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is planning to take fiance Carter Reum's last name.

The hotel heiress got engaged to the author and businessman after he got down on one knee during their getaway earlier this month (Feb21). And Paris has suggested she will be known as Paris Hilton-Reum after they tie the knot.

Speaking on her iHeartRadio podcast, "This Is Paris", she spilled, "I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it."

The DJ also shared some details about the sweet proposal and how she was "shaking and crying" with excitement, and was thrilled that Carter organised for their family to be there on the trip.

"I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy," she gushed. "It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment."

The socialite - who recently revealed the couple have begun IVF treatment - admitted the loved-up pair would like to start a family once they are husband and wife.

In the couple's first joint interview, she told People magazine, "It's something we've talked about a lot ever since we've been together. First the wedding, then the babies."

Carter popped the question as family members - including Paris' sister Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother Courtney Reum - celebrated Paris' birthday on a private island.

He got down on one knee with a beautiful ring, designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.

Paris Hilton Gushes Fiance Carter Reum 'Was Absolutely Worth the Wait' After Engagement

Paris Hilton Expresses Gratitude to Paris Jackson for Her Support Following Abuse Claims

Paris Hilton Insists 'Money Doesn't Protect Against Abuse' in Testimony Against Utah Boarding School

Paris Hilton Dedicates Life-Size Portrait to Boyfriend for 40th Birthday

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic
Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

